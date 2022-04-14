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Top Chiliz Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Chiliz Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01409
+0.64%
-3.47%
+10.62%
$ 147.55M
$ 5.31M
2
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.939
-0.10%
+1.58%
+14.56%
$ 13.97M
$ 26.53K
3
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3421
+0.84%
-0.69%
-0.78%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.10K
4
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.960849
-0.09%
+0.01%
+3.04%
$ 8.09M
$ 920.67K
5
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4926
+0.45%
-1.81%
+1.44%
$ 7.94M
$ 110.15K
6
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8844
+0.32%
-2.77%
+1.63%
$ 7.61M
$ 62.94K
7
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2817
+0.11%
-0.67%
+4.88%
$ 7.13M
$ 195.32K
8
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3244
+0.49%
-1.22%
+4.40%
$ 5.07M
$ 176.10K
9
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3675
+0.11%
-1.66%
+3.46%
$ 4.98M
$ 143.81K
10
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
$ 4.73669E-7
+0.11%
-4.61%
+4.86%
$ 4.14M
--
11
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2874
+0.17%
-2.41%
+0.81%
$ 3.92M
$ 194.28K
12
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1706
-0.06%
-0.12%
-0.06%
$ 3.83M
$ 410.45K
13
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2102
+0.10%
-0.94%
+0.48%
$ 2.61M
$ 256.29K
14
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.21239
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.73%
$ 1.81M
$ 57.38K
15
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.08667
+0.14%
-0.75%
+27.40%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.09M
16
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2124
+0.19%
0.00%
+2.85%
$ 1.23M
$ 254.90K
17
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.08197
+0.04%
-0.17%
+7.73%
$ 1.06M
$ 685.88K
18
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.140653
-0.53%
-0.02%
-0.57%
$ 930.65K
$ 100.44K
19
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.064837
+0.01%
-0.00%
+6.06%
$ 859.04K
$ 40.26K
20
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.058524
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.04%
$ 785.58K
$ 31.31K
21
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.092916
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.33%
$ 762.68K
$ 50.47K
22
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.06797
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 534.29K
$ 58.79K
23
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.105568
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.06%
$ 531.00K
$ 60.11K
24
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.054872
+0.38%
-0.02%
+5.19%
$ 426.26K
$ 498.00K
25
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05427
+0.18%
-1.22%
+2.55%
$ 418.36K
$ 976.11K
26
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.06386
-1.14%
-2.41%
+3.62%
$ 405.89K
$ 910.15K
27
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.145621
0.00%
-0.00%
-5.00%
$ 395.49K
$ 90.97K
28
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.150092
+0.01%
-0.00%
+2.46%
$ 391.56K
$ 17.98K
29
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.02096
+0.86%
+2.64%
+18.18%
$ 378.47K
$ 2.65M
30
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.053869
+0.01%
-0.01%
+4.09%
$ 369.72K
$ 10.55K
31
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.092184
-1.09%
-0.02%
+0.09%
$ 359.83K
$ 93.89K
32
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1131
+0.35%
-16.61%
+4.61%
$ 324.72K
$ 473.36K
33
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00101631
+0.35%
-0.03%
-15.44%
$ 316.84K
$ 2.85K
34
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001953
0.00%
-2.56%
+3.41%
$ 314.03K
$ 12.70M
35
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
AM
$ 0.101844
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.68%
$ 282.13K
$ 29.77K
36
UFC Fan Token
UFC Fan Token
UFC
$ 0.069263
+0.17%
-0.05%
+10.66%
$ 168.28K
$ 432.95
37
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
PFL
$ 0.064214
+0.18%
+0.00%
-10.26%
$ 154.91K
$ 338.09
38
Alanyaspor Fan Token
Alanyaspor Fan Token
ALA
$ 0.060383
0.00%
-0.07%
-9.07%
$ 141.02K
$ 731.51
39
S.C. Corinthians FT
S.C. Corinthians FT
SCCP
$ 0.01532
+0.07%
-2.92%
-0.45%
$ 107.23K
$ 3.57M
40
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
SPFC
$ 0.01511243
+0.23%
-0.02%
-5.08%
$ 103.04K
$ 9.07
41
Palmeiras Fan Token
Palmeiras Fan Token
VERDAO
$ 0.01457026
+0.01%
-0.02%
+10.06%
$ 80.07K
$ 122.88
42
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
LEG
$ 0.04550779
0.00%
-0.01%
+4.25%
$ 69.47K
$ 9.10
43
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
VASCO
$ 0.01024011
+0.20%
+0.01%
-4.57%
$ 63.92K
$ 509.24
44
Ninjas in Pyjamas
Ninjas in Pyjamas
DOJO
$ 0.082964
0.00%
--
+21.54%
$ 58.14K
$ 1.41
45
Team Heretics Fan Token
Team Heretics Fan Token
TH
$ 0.02069354
0.00%
+0.01%
+6.21%
$ 54.79K
$ 4.16
46
Tigres Fan Token
Tigres Fan Token
TIGRES
$ 0.00998705
+0.19%
-0.04%
-8.40%
$ 48.12K
$ 129.39
47
Fluminense FC Fan Token
Fluminense FC Fan Token
FLU
$ 0.01009956
+0.58%
-0.07%
-7.34%
$ 46.91K
$ 376.20
48
Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token
ALL
$ 0.01317464
+0.64%
-0.00%
-18.43%
$ 40.53K
$ 2.90
49
Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token
Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token
CAI
$ 0.02460163
0.00%
--
+25.94%
$ 40.46K
$ 14.76
50
DiviSwap
DiviSwap
DSWAP
$ 0.062702
+0.14%
--
+9.33%
$ 38.38K
$ 1.74

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Chiliz Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Chiliz Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $244.07M.
What is the best-performing Chiliz Ecosystem token right now?
Among Chiliz Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MENGO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Chiliz Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Chiliz Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Chiliz Ecosystem tokens include CHZ, OG, ATM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Chiliz Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Chiliz Ecosystem tokens is approximately $244.07M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Chiliz Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.