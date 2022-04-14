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Top Fan Token Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fan Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3367
-0.09%
-1.03%
-4.03%
$ 34.98M
$ 175.58K
2
Croatian Football Federation Token
Croatian Football Federation Token
VATRENI
$ 1.4
+1.45%
-0.04%
+13.82%
$ 25.50M
$ 2.58K
3
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.944
-0.10%
+1.58%
+14.56%
$ 13.97M
$ 26.53K
4
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3432
+0.84%
-0.69%
-0.78%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.10K
5
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.5418
-0.33%
-0.04%
+11.33%
$ 8.71M
$ 118.62K
6
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.960849
-0.09%
+0.01%
+3.04%
$ 8.09M
$ 920.67K
7
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4937
+0.45%
-1.81%
+1.44%
$ 7.94M
$ 110.15K
8
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8848
+0.32%
-2.77%
+1.63%
$ 7.61M
$ 62.94K
9
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE
$ 0.3469
+0.70%
-2.51%
+4.54%
$ 7.38M
$ 178.40K
10
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2821
+0.11%
-0.67%
+4.88%
$ 7.13M
$ 195.32K
11
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003468
+0.91%
+1.41%
-3.19%
$ 7.08M
$ 20.01M
12
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO
$ 0.4557
+0.37%
-0.83%
+4.62%
$ 5.92M
$ 118.38K
13
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
LAZIO
$ 0.3936
+0.25%
-1.35%
+9.98%
$ 5.18M
$ 143.33K
14
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3258
+0.49%
-1.22%
+4.40%
$ 5.07M
$ 176.10K
15
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3676
+0.11%
-1.66%
+3.46%
$ 4.98M
$ 143.81K
16
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2875
+0.17%
-2.41%
+0.81%
$ 3.92M
$ 194.28K
17
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1708
-0.06%
-0.12%
-0.06%
$ 3.83M
$ 410.45K
18
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2105
+0.10%
-0.94%
+0.48%
$ 2.61M
$ 256.29K
19
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.21239
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.73%
$ 1.81M
$ 57.38K
20
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.08688
+0.14%
-0.75%
+27.40%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.09M
21
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00278755
0.00%
0.00%
-1.24%
$ 1.27M
$ 99.98
22
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2125
+0.19%
0.00%
+2.85%
$ 1.23M
$ 254.90K
23
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.0827
+0.04%
-0.17%
+7.73%
$ 1.06M
$ 685.88K
24
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.140653
-0.53%
-0.02%
-0.57%
$ 930.65K
$ 100.44K
25
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.064837
+0.01%
-0.00%
+6.06%
$ 859.04K
$ 40.26K
26
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.058524
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.04%
$ 785.58K
$ 31.31K
27
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.092916
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.33%
$ 762.68K
$ 50.47K
28
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.06797
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 534.29K
$ 58.79K
29
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.105568
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.06%
$ 531.00K
$ 60.11K
30
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.054872
+0.38%
-0.02%
+5.19%
$ 426.26K
$ 498.00K
31
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05457
+0.18%
-1.22%
+2.55%
$ 418.36K
$ 976.11K
32
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.06384
-1.14%
-2.41%
+3.62%
$ 405.89K
$ 910.15K
33
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.145621
0.00%
-0.00%
-5.00%
$ 395.49K
$ 90.97K
34
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.150092
+0.01%
-0.00%
+2.46%
$ 391.56K
$ 17.98K
35
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.02085
+0.86%
+2.64%
+18.18%
$ 378.47K
$ 2.65M
36
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.053869
+0.01%
-0.01%
+4.09%
$ 369.72K
$ 10.55K
37
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.092184
-1.09%
-0.02%
+0.09%
$ 359.83K
$ 93.89K
38
TeamPL Token
TeamPL Token
TMPL
$ 0.00239787
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 334.92K
$ 1.48
39
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1135
+0.35%
-16.61%
+4.61%
$ 324.72K
$ 473.36K
40
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001951
0.00%
-2.56%
+3.41%
$ 314.03K
$ 12.70M
41
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
AM
$ 0.101844
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.68%
$ 282.13K
$ 29.77K
42
UFC Fan Token
UFC Fan Token
UFC
$ 0.069263
+0.17%
-0.05%
+10.66%
$ 168.28K
$ 432.95
43
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
PFL
$ 0.064214
+0.18%
+0.00%
-10.26%
$ 154.91K
$ 338.09
44
Alanyaspor Fan Token
Alanyaspor Fan Token
ALA
$ 0.060383
0.00%
-0.07%
-9.07%
$ 141.02K
$ 731.51
45
Luka Modric
Luka Modric
MODRIC
$ 0.00014147
0.00%
--
+22.39%
$ 123.78K
$ 2.66
46
S.C. Corinthians FT
S.C. Corinthians FT
SCCP
$ 0.01531
+0.07%
-2.92%
-0.45%
$ 107.23K
$ 3.57M
47
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
SPFC
$ 0.01511243
+0.23%
-0.02%
-5.08%
$ 103.04K
$ 9.07
48
Palmeiras Fan Token
Palmeiras Fan Token
VERDAO
$ 0.01457026
+0.01%
-0.02%
+10.06%
$ 80.07K
$ 122.88
49
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
LEG
$ 0.04550779
0.00%
-0.01%
+4.25%
$ 69.47K
$ 9.10
50
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
VASCO
$ 0.01024011
+0.20%
+0.01%
-4.57%
$ 63.92K
$ 509.24

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fan Token tokens and why are they popular?
Fan Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 63 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $188.59M.
What is the best-performing Fan Token token right now?
Among Fan Token tokens tracked on MEXC, MENGO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fan Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 63 Fan Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fan Token tokens include FB, VATRENI, OG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fan Token category?
The combined market capitalization of all Fan Token tokens is approximately $188.59M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fan Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.