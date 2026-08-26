Bario Entertainment System Price Today

The live Bario Entertainment System ($BAES) price today is $ 0, with a 20.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BAES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BAES.

Bario Entertainment System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 817,213, with a circulating supply of 100.00B $BAES. During the last 24 hours, $BAES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $BAES moved -3.15% in the last hour and +1,626.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bario Entertainment System ($BAES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 817.21K$ 817.21K $ 817.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 817.21K$ 817.21K $ 817.21K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Bario Entertainment System is $ 817.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BAES is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 817.21K.