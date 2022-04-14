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Top Gaming Platform Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Platform sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001847
+0.93%
-6.00%
+29.64%
$ 89.89M
$ 250.48M
2
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03828
+3.14%
+7.60%
+5.54%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.46M
3
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009914
+0.02%
+0.51%
-0.11%
$ 29.64M
$ 143.88M
4
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.1065
0.00%
-0.32%
-0.53%
$ 23.35M
$ 484.75K
5
Portal
Portal
PORTAL
$ 0.014736
+0.40%
-12.43%
+39.24%
$ 12.59M
$ 10.42M
6
CRETA
CRETA
CRETA
$ 0.003385
+1.01%
-1.82%
+93.57%
$ 9.95M
$ 5.81M
7
READY
READY
READY
$ 0.007488
0.00%
+12.91%
-0.90%
$ 7.49M
$ 2.05M
8
Altura
Altura
ALU
$ 0.005017
-0.22%
-17.75%
+81.49%
$ 4.86M
$ 9.52M
9
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00444829
+0.56%
+0.04%
+21.58%
$ 4.49M
$ 902.78K
10
Nakamoto Games
Nakamoto Games
NAKA
$ 0.03895
+1.59%
+16.10%
+8.83%
$ 3.79M
$ 2.75M
11
$ 0.0014427
+1.18%
-9.31%
-16.99%
$ 2.53M
$ 39.77M
12
Metacade
Metacade
MCADE
$ 0.00106089
-0.28%
-0.00%
+14.51%
$ 2.00M
$ 65.63K
13
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01175965
-0.37%
-0.10%
+13.30%
$ 1.61M
$ 17.85K
14
Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol
HOOK
$ 0.00387984
+0.15%
+0.04%
+6.32%
$ 1.12M
$ 266.89K
15
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.08228
+0.04%
-0.17%
+7.73%
$ 1.06M
$ 685.88K
16
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.01943
+0.05%
-0.05%
-14.34%
$ 879.89K
$ 3.10M
17
Bario Entertainment System
Bario Entertainment System
$BAES
$ 8.35E-6
-3.13%
-21.24%
+326.02%
$ 835.67K
--
18
MimboGameGroup
MimboGameGroup
MGG
$ 4.859E-5
+0.08%
-0.04%
+0.16%
$ 680.01K
--
19
PlayDapp
PlayDapp
PDA
$ 0.00093533
0.00%
0.00%
+6.65%
$ 614.04K
$ 48.70K
20
Super Champs
Super Champs
CHAMP
$ 0.00063581
+0.03%
0.00%
+10.05%
$ 608.96K
$ 1.36K
21
Elympics
Elympics
ELP
$ 0.00037095
0.00%
0.00%
+1.24%
$ 596.56K
$ 1.13K
22
GAIMIN
GAIMIN
GMRX
$ 9.68E-6
+2.76%
+2.44%
+2.98%
$ 558.57K
--
23
Tevaera
Tevaera
TEVA
$ 0.00048815
0.00%
-0.03%
-3.82%
$ 549.41K
$ 891.37
24
Myria
Myria
MYRIA
$ 1.044E-5
+9.43%
+1.69%
-2.34%
$ 505.92K
--
25
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000742
+1.22%
+1.91%
+3.75%
$ 466.16K
$ 19.49M
26
Creo Engine
Creo Engine
CREO
$ 0.0006744
-0.01%
-1.72%
+3.88%
$ 464.31K
$ 46.71M
27
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 9.264E-5
+0.09%
-4.86%
+8.59%
$ 376.77K
--
28
Bitcoin Cats
Bitcoin Cats
1CAT
$ 6.839E-5
-0.34%
-3.36%
+3.50%
$ 342.25K
--
29
GameSwift
GameSwift
GSWIFT
$ 0.00040122
+0.02%
-0.01%
+11.01%
$ 188.02K
$ 102.58
30
TON Station
TON Station
MRSOON
$ 2.31E-6
0.00%
-0.47%
+14.93%
$ 152.24K
--
31
Imagine Game Studio
Imagine Game Studio
IMAGINE
$ 0.00014603
-9.99%
+1.37%
+275.98%
$ 138.49K
$ 110.67K
32
Octo Gaming
Octo Gaming
OTK
$ 0.0002832
0.00%
+0.65%
+44.89%
$ 135.89K
$ 21.66M
33
Catheon Gaming
Catheon Gaming
CATHEON
$ 6.869E-5
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.11%
$ 109.93K
--
34
HYBUX
HYBUX
HYBUX
$ 1.751E-5
+0.11%
-2.38%
-54.71%
$ 76.25K
--
35
HyperChainX
HyperChainX
HPX
$ 4.279E-5
0.00%
+0.94%
+16.82%
$ 42.79K
--
36
PPKAS
PPKAS
PPKAS
$ 1.08E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 26.41K
--
37
DEGA
DEGA
DEGA
$ 2.44E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+3.83%
$ 23.85K
--
38
MXS Games
MXS Games
XSEED
$ 1.55E-6
-0.64%
+4.17%
+38.39%
$ 22.37K
--
39
GG
GG
GGTK
$ 0.00058763
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.04K
$ 5.74
40
E4C
E4C
E4C
$ 6.514E-5
+0.32%
-7.28%
+4.74%
$ 15.09K
--
41
Matr1x
Matr1x
MAX
$ 7.165E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 12.34K
--
42
PMG
PMG
PMG
$ 0.0011194
0.00%
0.00%
-0.68%
--
--
43
SQUID MEME
SQUID MEME
GAME
$ 31.7107
+1.51%
-1.44%
+19.90%
--
$ 972.33
44
YOM
YOM
YOM
$ 0.03123
0.00%
-0.66%
-59.62%
--
$ 1.77M
45
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.0181002
+0.06%
+22.94%
+30.08%
--
$ 282.10M
46
SPCM
SPCM
SPCM
$ 0.0003863
+0.10%
-1.09%
+2.41%
--
$ 615.36M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Platform tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Platform tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 46 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $232.92M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Platform token right now?
Among Gaming Platform tokens tracked on MEXC, RAIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 22.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Platform tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 46 Gaming Platform tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Platform tokens include GALA, PLAY, DEP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Platform category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gaming Platform tokens is approximately $232.92M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.