Aliens are real Price Today

The live Aliens are real (ALIENS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALIENS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALIENS.

Aliens are real currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 328,703, with a circulating supply of 995.34M ALIENS. During the last 24 hours, ALIENS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALIENS moved -0.67% in the last hour and +9.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.23K.

Aliens are real (ALIENS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.70K$ 328.70K $ 328.70K Volume (24H) $ 15.23K$ 15.23K $ 15.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 328.70K$ 328.70K $ 328.70K Circulation Supply 995.34M 995.34M 995.34M Total Supply 995,340,050.853305 995,340,050.853305 995,340,050.853305

The current Market Cap of Aliens are real is $ 328.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.23K. The circulating supply of ALIENS is 995.34M, with a total supply of 995340050.853305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 328.70K.