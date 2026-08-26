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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Renzo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Renzo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Renzo (REZ) Technical Analysis Today

Renzo (REZ) Technical Analysis Today

The Renzo Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into REZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Renzo's analysis below.

Renzo (REZ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003031--+15.51%+18.90%-28.20%
Know more about Renzo Price

Renzo Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Renzo across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003036
0.003035
R2
0.003035
0.003034
R1
0.003033
0.003033
PP
0.003032
0.003032
S1
0.00303
0.003031
S2
0.003029
0.00303
S3
0.003027
0.003029

Renzo Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$1.41 M
$1.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.28 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.81 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.79 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Renzo Capital Flow

Net InflowREZUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.13 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.16 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Renzo

Trade Renzo (REZ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Renzo price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REZ/USDT
$0.003032
$0.003032$0.003032
-4.35%
30.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

REZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REZ
REZ
USD
USD

1 REZ = 0.003031 USD