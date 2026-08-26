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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Notcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Notcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Notcoin (NOT) Technical Analysis Today

Notcoin (NOT) Technical Analysis Today

The Notcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NOT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Notcoin's analysis below.

Notcoin (NOT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0004054--+7.73%+12.36%-9.82%
Know more about Notcoin Price

Notcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Notcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 2
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0004051
0.000405
R2
0.000405
0.0004049
R1
0.0004048
0.0004048
PP
0.0004047
0.0004047
S1
0.0004045
0.0004046
S2
0.0004044
0.0004045
S3
0.0004042
0.0004044

Notcoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.42M
$32.70 M
$34.12 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.85 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Notcoin Capital Flow

Net InflowNOTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.11 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Notcoin

Trade Notcoin (NOT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Notcoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NOT/USDT
$0.0004054
$0.0004054$0.0004054
-3.10%
154.18M (USDT)
NOT/USDC
$0.0004038
$0.0004038$0.0004038
-3.62%
134.56M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NOT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NOT
NOT
USD
USD

1 NOT = 0.0004054 USD