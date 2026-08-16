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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FIGHT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FIGHT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FIGHT

FIGHT Price Info

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FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

The FIGHT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FIGHT's analysis below.

FIGHT (FIGHT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003429--+0.35%+3.78%-36.00%
Know more about FIGHT Price

FIGHT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FIGHT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 4
Buy 21
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003433
0.003433
R2
0.003433
0.003432
R1
0.003432
0.003432
PP
0.003432
0.003432
S1
0.003431
0.003431
S2
0.003431
0.003431
S3
0.00343
0.003431

FIGHT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.23M
$1.38 M
$1.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FIGHT Capital Flow

Net InflowFIGHTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FIGHT

Trade FIGHT (FIGHT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FIGHT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FIGHT/USDT
$0.003432
$0.003432$0.003432
+0.02%
20.31M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FIGHT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FIGHT
FIGHT
USD
USD

1 FIGHT = 0.003429 USD