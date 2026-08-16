FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today The FIGHT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FIGHT's analysis below. Sign Up

FIGHT (FIGHT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003429 -- +0.35% +3.78% -36.00%

FIGHT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FIGHT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 21 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003433 0.003433 R2 0.003433 0.003432 R1 0.003432 0.003432 PP 0.003432 0.003432 S1 0.003431 0.003431 S2 0.003431 0.003431 S3 0.00343 0.003431

FIGHT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.38 M $1.61 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.22 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FIGHT Capital Flow Net Inflow FIGHTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FIGHT (FIGHT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FIGHT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FIGHT / USDT $0.003432 $0.003432 $0.003432 +0.02% 20.31M (USDT) Trade