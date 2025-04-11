vankedisi 가격 (VANKEDISI)
오늘 vankedisi (VANKEDISI)의 실시간 가격은 0.01732565 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.49M USD 입니다. VANKEDISI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 vankedisi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- vankedisi의 당일 가격 변동 +3.18%
- 유통 공급량 85.59M USD
MEXC에서 VANKEDISI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VANKEDISI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 vankedisi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00053407.
지난 30일간 vankedisi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 vankedisi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 vankedisi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00053407
|+3.18%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
vankedisi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.95%
+3.18%
-9.96%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 VANKEDISI에서 VND
₫444.24699165
|1 VANKEDISI에서 AUD
A$0.02772104
|1 VANKEDISI에서 GBP
￡0.013167494
|1 VANKEDISI에서 EUR
€0.015246572
|1 VANKEDISI에서 USD
$0.01732565
|1 VANKEDISI에서 MYR
RM0.076579373
|1 VANKEDISI에서 TRY
₺0.659414239
|1 VANKEDISI에서 JPY
¥2.4867505445
|1 VANKEDISI에서 RUB
₽1.4510231875
|1 VANKEDISI에서 INR
₹1.4932977735
|1 VANKEDISI에서 IDR
Rp293.6550406975
|1 VANKEDISI에서 KRW
₩24.7509038205
|1 VANKEDISI에서 PHP
₱0.9866957675
|1 VANKEDISI에서 EGP
￡E.0.8893256145
|1 VANKEDISI에서 BRL
R$0.101874822
|1 VANKEDISI에서 CAD
C$0.0240826535
|1 VANKEDISI에서 BDT
৳2.1055862445
|1 VANKEDISI에서 NGN
₦27.676686336
|1 VANKEDISI에서 UAH
₴0.71728191
|1 VANKEDISI에서 VES
Bs1.23012115
|1 VANKEDISI에서 PKR
Rs4.858458773
|1 VANKEDISI에서 KZT
₸8.9537226635
|1 VANKEDISI에서 THB
฿0.580062762
|1 VANKEDISI에서 TWD
NT$0.5604847775
|1 VANKEDISI에서 AED
د.إ0.0635851355
|1 VANKEDISI에서 CHF
Fr0.0140337765
|1 VANKEDISI에서 HKD
HK$0.1342737875
|1 VANKEDISI에서 MAD
.د.م0.161128545
|1 VANKEDISI에서 MXN
$0.3536165165