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Top Mascot-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Mascot-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007525
-1.05%
-5.04%
-6.64%
$ 7.52M
$ 12.61M
2
Giggle Mascot
Giggle Mascot
MAX
$ 0.00277127
+4.62%
-0.08%
+51.03%
$ 2.77M
$ 234.41K
3
Froge
Froge
FROGE
$ 2.33E-9
+0.43%
-2.94%
+4.53%
$ 1.50M
--
4
Million
Million
MM
$ 0.994497
+0.02%
-0.01%
-0.75%
$ 994.50K
$ 437.76
5
Buy Button
Buy Button
BUY
$ 0.0010861
+1.82%
-0.31%
-8.81%
$ 991.84K
$ 105.95K
6
vankedisi
vankedisi
VANKEDISI
$ 0.00944133
+0.09%
-0.04%
+14.10%
$ 804.57K
$ 77.76
7
Luce
Luce
LUCE
$ 0.00035706
+0.15%
-0.09%
+10.37%
$ 356.70K
$ 41.72K
8
Litecoin Mascot
Litecoin Mascot
LESTER
$ 0.000187
-0.48%
+0.04%
+25.45%
$ 186.95K
$ 6.27K
9
Krex
Krex
KREX
$ 4.53E-6
0.00%
-4.77%
-5.82%
$ 95.07K
--
10
Fluffey
Fluffey
FLUFFEY
$ 5.261E-5
-0.09%
+4.66%
+24.88%
$ 52.71K
--
11
SOLLE
SOLLE
SOLLE
$ 4.337E-5
+0.23%
-10.54%
-18.15%
$ 43.34K
--
12
Astherus
Astherus
ASTHERUS
$ 3.721E-5
+0.30%
-3.45%
+12.93%
$ 37.19K
--
13
Captain Ethereum
Captain Ethereum
CAPTAIN
$ 2.24E-5
+0.31%
0.00%
+9.38%
$ 22.40K
--
14
Vatican Mascot
Vatican Mascot
LUCE
$ 4.904E-8
0.00%
0.00%
+11.22%
$ 20.63K
--
15
Plazzy the dog
Plazzy the dog
PLAZZY
$ 2.003E-5
-0.60%
-25.71%
+4.00%
$ 20.33K
--
16
Lester
Lester
LESTER
$ 4.3753E-8
+0.31%
0.00%
+46.15%
$ 18.40K
--
17
Mooncat
Mooncat
MOONCAT
$ 1.702E-5
0.00%
+0.55%
+6.98%
$ 17.02K
--
18
Qubit The Quantum Dog
Qubit The Quantum Dog
QUBIT
$ 1.575E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.98%
$ 15.71K
--
19
Anon Alien
Anon Alien
AALIEN
$ 1.514E-5
+0.26%
-2.19%
+21.70%
$ 15.13K
--
20
YURU COIN
YURU COIN
YURU
$ 0.4169
+1.21%
+2.35%
+10.59%
--
$ 614.24

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Mascot-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Mascot-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.48M.
What is the best-performing Mascot-Themed token right now?
Among Mascot-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, FLUFFEY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Mascot-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Mascot-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Mascot-Themed tokens include KEKIUS, MAX, FROGE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Mascot-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Mascot-Themed tokens is approximately $15.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mascot-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.