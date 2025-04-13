Prezzo di SpartaDEX (SPARTA)
Il prezzo attuale di SpartaDEX (SPARTA) oggi è 0.00419801 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 166.70K USD. Il prezzo di SPARTA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SpartaDEX:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- SpartaDEX la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.30%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 39.72M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SPARTA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SPARTA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SpartaDEX a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SpartaDEX in USD è stata di $ -0.0025728096.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SpartaDEX in USD è stata di $ -0.0032705591.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SpartaDEX in USD è stata di $ -0.0405326923082345.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.30%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0025728096
|-61.28%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0032705591
|-77.90%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0405326923082345
|-90.61%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SpartaDEX: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.01%
-1.30%
-3.87%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
|1 SPARTA in VND
₫107.64117441
|1 SPARTA in AUD
A$0.0066748359
|1 SPARTA in GBP
￡0.0031904876
|1 SPARTA in EUR
€0.0036942488
|1 SPARTA in USD
$0.00419801
|1 SPARTA in MYR
RM0.0185552042
|1 SPARTA in TRY
₺0.1597762606
|1 SPARTA in JPY
¥0.6024564151
|1 SPARTA in RUB
₽0.3491904718
|1 SPARTA in INR
₹0.3608609396
|1 SPARTA in IDR
Rp69.9668053466
|1 SPARTA in KRW
₩5.9630633045
|1 SPARTA in PHP
₱0.2400422118
|1 SPARTA in EGP
￡E.0.2152739528
|1 SPARTA in BRL
R$0.0246003386
|1 SPARTA in CAD
C$0.0057932538
|1 SPARTA in BDT
৳0.5090087125
|1 SPARTA in NGN
₦6.6740802582
|1 SPARTA in UAH
₴0.1734197931
|1 SPARTA in VES
Bs0.29805871
|1 SPARTA in PKR
Rs1.1745612179
|1 SPARTA in KZT
₸2.1649977172
|1 SPARTA in THB
฿0.1405073947
|1 SPARTA in TWD
NT$0.1358895837
|1 SPARTA in AED
د.إ0.0154066967
|1 SPARTA in CHF
Fr0.0034003881
|1 SPARTA in HKD
HK$0.0325345775
|1 SPARTA in MAD
.د.م0.0389575328
|1 SPARTA in MXN
$0.085219603