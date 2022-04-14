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Top Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2176
-0.32%
-3.64%
+20.58%
$ 719.84M
$ 1.74M
2
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.728
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
3
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7749
+1.52%
-6.47%
+26.89%
$ 505.08M
$ 897.42K
4
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7961
-0.06%
-4.99%
+22.30%
$ 212.94M
$ 110.92K
5
MetaDAO
MetaDAO
META
$ 7.42
-3.89%
+0.09%
+53.31%
$ 168.97M
$ 53.64M
6
Vision
Vision
VSN
$ 0.03906
-0.05%
+0.39%
+6.22%
$ 142.05M
$ 1.47M
7
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1421
-0.49%
-4.97%
+11.41%
$ 141.60M
$ 1.15M
8
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13155
+0.36%
-3.01%
-14.75%
$ 131.75M
$ 651.98K
9
FORM
FORM
FORM
$ 0.2413
0.00%
-7.51%
+13.44%
$ 91.23M
$ 291.43K
10
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3209
-0.56%
-6.83%
-10.42%
$ 76.76M
$ 4.20M
11
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.00013083
-0.01%
-4.84%
+23.71%
$ 54.64M
$ 621.39M
12
PumpMeme
PumpMeme
PM
$ 1.26
0.00%
-0.02%
+14.55%
$ 40.35M
$ 124.22K
13
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.017374
+1.36%
-10.34%
+16.53%
$ 38.15M
$ 7.67M
14
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.16
+1.31%
+25.02%
+23.21%
$ 31.62M
$ 385.81K
15
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.006382
-0.79%
-9.12%
+26.43%
$ 28.46M
$ 15.66M
16
BounceToken
BounceToken
AUCTION
$ 3.185
+0.41%
-2.16%
+11.56%
$ 21.98M
$ 17.77K
17
LAB
LAB
LAB
$ 0.06898
-0.80%
+0.86%
-13.14%
$ 21.40M
$ 1.83M
18
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.02059
-0.20%
-0.44%
-0.13%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.24M
19
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 17.06
-0.23%
-0.01%
+12.31%
$ 16.99M
$ 147.31K
20
PinkSale
PinkSale
PINKSALE
$ 169.68
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 16.97M
$ 677.04
21
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.03007
+0.27%
-2.00%
+4.43%
$ 13.69M
$ 1.86M
22
Metaplex
Metaplex
MPLX
$ 0.02799182
+0.09%
-0.03%
+2.48%
$ 13.35M
$ 831.40K
23
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.69
+0.16%
-3.75%
-0.87%
$ 12.42M
$ 5.19K
24
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0.0052
-0.08%
+1.17%
+9.87%
$ 9.27M
$ 71.93M
25
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1587
-0.68%
+7.91%
-6.66%
$ 6.88M
$ 605.80K
26
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.00604
-0.20%
-2.26%
+12.77%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.78M
27
Polkastarter
Polkastarter
POLS
$ 0.06078
+0.25%
+1.63%
+15.82%
$ 5.96M
$ 1.03M
28
DAO Maker
DAO Maker
DAO
$ 0.02279
-0.26%
+4.94%
+15.84%
$ 4.77M
$ 3.05M
29
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.04238
-0.61%
+76.91%
+154.01%
$ 4.71M
$ 2.80M
30
Impossible Finance Launchpad
Impossible Finance Launchpad
IDIA
$ 0.00430321
+0.02%
+0.00%
+6.91%
$ 4.13M
$ 112.36
31
Trustswap
Trustswap
TRUSTSWAP
$ 0.03966
+0.05%
-2.20%
+7.68%
$ 3.95M
$ 208.47K
32
Gems
Gems
GEMS
$ 0.005756
+0.10%
-1.95%
+3.11%
$ 3.44M
$ 17.82M
33
XFee
XFee
XFEE
$ 17.99
0.00%
+0.08%
+51.05%
$ 3.39M
$ 59.53K
34
Flayer
Flayer
FLAY
$ 0.00520097
+0.36%
+0.03%
-14.07%
$ 3.12M
$ 15.67K
35
FEG Token
FEG Token
FEG
$ 0.00003296
-0.09%
+6.69%
+12.70%
$ 2.84M
$ 1.14B
36
LiquidLaunch
LiquidLaunch
LIQD
$ 0.00190274
+0.18%
-0.38%
+101.85%
$ 2.28M
$ 13.90K
37
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002244
+0.04%
-5.62%
+8.30%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.74M
38
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001206
-0.41%
-4.43%
+4.14%
$ 2.17M
$ 45.40M
39
Block
Block
BLOCK
$ 0.00187767
-0.22%
-0.01%
+1.30%
$ 1.88M
$ 132.74K
40
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
$ 0.00021806
+0.30%
-0.07%
+56.66%
$ 1.74M
$ 1.04
41
Believe
Believe
BELIEVE
$ 0.00132006
+1.29%
+0.02%
+9.94%
$ 1.69M
$ 800.49K
42
BOOP
BOOP
BOOP
$ 0.00499951
-0.09%
0.00%
-0.32%
$ 1.56M
$ 32.60K
43
ALT
ALT
ALT
$ 0.00153764
+1.23%
+0.27%
+102.53%
$ 1.44M
$ 62.63K
44
Laso Finance
Laso Finance
LASO
$ 0.100307
0.00%
-0.08%
-23.05%
$ 1.29M
$ 32.06K
45
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.0013184
+0.67%
-3.95%
+5.70%
$ 1.22M
$ 89.95M
46
Rich Quack
Rich Quack
QUACK
$ 2.4179E-11
-8.44%
-30.79%
-10.28%
$ 1.08M
--
47
UNCX Network
UNCX Network
UNCX
$ 27.3
+0.15%
--
+24.03%
$ 996.05K
$ 3.78K
48
BaseStonk
BaseStonk
BSTONK
$ 0.00107913
-4.89%
-0.44%
+66.21%
$ 985.55K
$ 536.94K
49
Ethervista
Ethervista
VISTA
$ 0.9153
-2.64%
-2.86%
+19.61%
$ 865.11K
$ 57.47K
50
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.5998E-8
0.00%
+89.27%
-50.87%
$ 779.92K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 145 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.22B.
What is the best-performing Launchpad token right now?
Among Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, UFO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 89.27% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 145 Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Launchpad tokens include JUP, CAKE, VIRTUAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all Launchpad tokens is approximately $3.22B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.