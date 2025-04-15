Streamr XDATA Price (XDATA)
The live price of Streamr XDATA (XDATA) today is 0.0152916 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.66M USD. XDATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Streamr XDATA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Streamr XDATA price change within the day is -52.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 697.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XDATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Streamr XDATA to USD was $ -0.01717552504627988.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Streamr XDATA to USD was $ -0.0039139293.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Streamr XDATA to USD was $ -0.0069112312.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Streamr XDATA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01717552504627988
|-52.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0039139293
|-25.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0069112312
|-45.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Streamr XDATA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-52.90%
+8.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Streamr tokenizes streaming data to enable a new way for machines & people to trade it on a decentralised P2P network.
