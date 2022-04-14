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Top Internet of Things (IoT) Tokens by Market Capitalization

IoT blockchains facilitate secure, trustless data transfer between interconnected physical devices and smart machines. These networks use decentralized ledgers to ensure data integrity and enable automated micro-transactions in machine-to-machine (M2M) economies. Tokens in this sector are utilized to pay for network bandwidth, incentivize data sharing, and power smart city infrastructures.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.005798
+0.40%
-0.45%
+18.02%
$ 497.25M
$ 17.75M
2
Jasmy
Jasmy
JASMY
$ 0.005034
+1.31%
+6.58%
+38.29%
$ 248.21M
$ 63.30M
3
DigiByte
DigiByte
DGB
$ 0.00498078
-0.29%
-0.00%
+23.96%
$ 91.81M
$ 3.14M
4
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.13992
+0.04%
-5.92%
+13.78%
$ 48.65M
$ 1.35M
5
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00321
-0.31%
-3.87%
+7.67%
$ 44.58M
$ 17.97M
6
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.2157
+3.49%
+8.37%
+24.40%
$ 39.80M
$ 393.68K
7
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002861
+0.46%
-1.67%
+7.45%
$ 26.69M
$ 25.07M
8
MVL
MVL
MVL
$ 0.00089489
+0.10%
+0.03%
+20.54%
$ 24.88M
$ 93.14K
9
NATIX Network
NATIX Network
NATIX
$ 0.0000848
-0.12%
+0.83%
+37.99%
$ 3.45M
$ 921.82M
10
OCTA
OCTA
OCTA
$ 0.07375
0.00%
-10.75%
+45.60%
$ 2.97M
$ 63.85K
11
Skey Network
Skey Network
SKEY
$ 0.00178774
-0.11%
-0.06%
-9.88%
$ 1.44M
$ 35.35K
12
XNET Mobile
XNET Mobile
XNET
$ 0.00156377
+1.82%
+0.09%
+3.77%
$ 627.66K
$ 7.46K
13
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00107
0.00%
-1.83%
+5.94%
$ 511.12K
$ 1.25M
14
Chirp
Chirp
CHIRP
$ 0.004194
+0.17%
-11.42%
-25.01%
$ 437.21K
$ 4.17M
15
Streamr XDATA
Streamr XDATA
XDATA
$ 0.00024603
+0.04%
0.00%
+10.45%
$ 242.87K
$ 164.30
16
Rowan Coin
Rowan Coin
RWN
$ 0.00090239
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 175.97K
$ 0.18
17
Empulser Enterprises
Empulser Enterprises
$CPT
$ 0.01288012
0.00%
+0.14%
-6.74%
$ 90.16K
$ 3.42K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Internet of Things (IoT) cryptocurrency sector?
The Internet of Things (IoT) cryptocurrency sector focuses on blockchain networks designed to facilitate secure, trustless data transfer and automated micro-transactions between interconnected physical devices and smart machines.
How does blockchain technology improve Internet of Things (IoT) networks?
Blockchain technology improves Internet of Things (IoT) networks by providing a decentralized, immutable ledger that prevents data tampering and eliminates single points of failure in massive machine-to-machine communication systems.
What are IoT cryptocurrency tokens primarily used for?
IoT cryptocurrency tokens are primarily used to pay for network bandwidth, incentivize users to share device sensor data, and execute automated machine-to-machine payments without requiring human intervention or traditional banking systems.
What is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) in the IoT sector?
A Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) uses IoT tokens to financially incentivize individuals worldwide to deploy and maintain physical hardware, such as wireless routers or storage drives, creating a community-owned infrastructure grid.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Internet of Things (IOT) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.