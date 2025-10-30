RAGE GUY (RAGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00179005 24H High $ 0.00214959 All Time High $ 0.00592337 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -4.76% Price Change (7D) +0.93%

RAGE GUY (RAGE) real-time price is $0.00180837. Over the past 24 hours, RAGE traded between a low of $ 0.00179005 and a high of $ 0.00214959, showing active market volatility. RAGE's all-time high price is $ 0.00592337, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RAGE has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -4.76% over 24 hours, and +0.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RAGE GUY (RAGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.78M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.78M Circulation Supply 984.02M Total Supply 984,024,868.249868

The current Market Cap of RAGE GUY is $ 1.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAGE is 984.02M, with a total supply of 984024868.249868. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.78M.