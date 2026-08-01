Moonvember Price ($MVB)
The live Moonvember ($MVB) price today is $ 0.00160122, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MVB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00160122 per $MVB.
Moonvember currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 60,030, with a circulating supply of 37.49M $MVB. During the last 24 hours, $MVB traded between $ 0.00155914 (low) and $ 0.00158603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00679735, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $MVB moved +1.99% in the last hour and -8.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 284.84.
The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 60.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 284.84. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.49M, with a total supply of 37490503.00107361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.03K.
+1.99%
+0.89%
-8.60%
-8.60%
During today, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ +0.0006422647.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ +0.0009002479.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ -0.00000000049425587.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006422647
|+40.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009002479
|+56.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000000049425587
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Moonvember could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Moonvember is a community-led meme coin on Solana, founded on resilience, transparency, and collective vision. Launched in November 2023, the original team held 60% of the total supply, which they burned entirely before contributing their remaining coins to the liquidity pool, permanently locking it, and burning the keys. Shortly after, the team abandoned the coin, leaving it dormant in the Solana ecosystem. In October 2024, the community reignited Moonvember.
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How much is Moonvember worth right now?
Moonvember is currently trading at £0.0011802266437075020000, with a price movement of 0.89% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is $MVB going up or down today?
$MVB has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme ecosystem.
How popular is Moonvember today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $MVB.
What makes Moonvember different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category and built on the -- network, $MVB offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much $MVB exists in the market?
There are 37490503.00107361 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Moonvember's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0050101882168628850000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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