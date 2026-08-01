Moonvember Price Today

The live Moonvember ($MVB) price today is $ 0.00160122, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MVB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00160122 per $MVB.

Moonvember currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 60,030, with a circulating supply of 37.49M $MVB. During the last 24 hours, $MVB traded between $ 0.00155914 (low) and $ 0.00158603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00679735, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MVB moved +1.99% in the last hour and -8.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 284.84.

Moonvember ($MVB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.03K$ 60.03K $ 60.03K Volume (24H) $ 284.84$ 284.84 $ 284.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.03K$ 60.03K $ 60.03K Circulation Supply 37.49M 37.49M 37.49M Total Supply 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361

The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 60.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 284.84. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.49M, with a total supply of 37490503.00107361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.03K.