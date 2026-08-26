Moonvember Price Today

The live Moonvember ($MVB) price today is $ 0.00225309, with a 6.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MVB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00225309 per $MVB.

Moonvember currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,469, with a circulating supply of 37.49M $MVB. During the last 24 hours, $MVB traded between $ 0.00196234 (low) and $ 0.00232243 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00679735, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MVB moved -0.85% in the last hour and +32.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.55K.

Moonvember ($MVB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.47K$ 84.47K $ 84.47K Volume (24H) $ 2.55K$ 2.55K $ 2.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.47K$ 84.47K $ 84.47K Circulation Supply 37.49M 37.49M 37.49M Total Supply 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361

The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 84.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.55K. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.49M, with a total supply of 37490503.00107361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.47K.