Integral Price (ITGR)
The live price of Integral (ITGR) today is 0.00472545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 396.49K USD. ITGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Integral Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Integral price change within the day is -1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ITGR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Integral to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Integral to USD was $ -0.0017603931.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Integral to USD was $ +0.0023393732.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Integral to USD was $ +0.000368967695177164.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017603931
|-37.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0023393732
|+49.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000368967695177164
|+8.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Integral: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.25%
+6.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Integral is a new DeFi primitive that efficiently executes large orders. Its latest product, SIZE, is a OTC-style decentralized exchange. With built-in TWAP execution, SIZE enables DAOs and whales to trade with 0 price impact at any order size.
