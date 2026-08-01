GraphAI Price Today

The live GraphAI (GAI) price today is $ 0.00347966, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00347966 per GAI.

GraphAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 150,667, with a circulating supply of 43.30M GAI. During the last 24 hours, GAI traded between $ 0.00342752 (low) and $ 0.00348943 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.857598, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255654.

In short-term performance, GAI moved -0.14% in the last hour and -4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.34.

GraphAI (GAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.67K$ 150.67K $ 150.67K Volume (24H) $ 4.34$ 4.34 $ 4.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 347.97K$ 347.97K $ 347.97K Circulation Supply 43.30M 43.30M 43.30M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GraphAI is $ 150.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.34. The circulating supply of GAI is 43.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 347.97K.