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The live GraphAI price today is 0.00347966 USD.GAI market cap is 150,667 USD. Track real-time GAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GraphAI price today is 0.00347966 USD.GAI market cap is 150,667 USD. Track real-time GAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GraphAI Price (GAI)

Unlisted

1 GAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00347169
$0.00347169$0.00347169
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GraphAI (GAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:12:17 (UTC+8)

GraphAI Price Today

The live GraphAI (GAI) price today is $ 0.00347966, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00347966 per GAI.

GraphAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 150,667, with a circulating supply of 43.30M GAI. During the last 24 hours, GAI traded between $ 0.00342752 (low) and $ 0.00348943 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.857598, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255654.

In short-term performance, GAI moved -0.14% in the last hour and -4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.34.

GraphAI (GAI) Market Information

$ 150.67K
$ 150.67K$ 150.67K

$ 4.34
$ 4.34$ 4.34

$ 347.97K
$ 347.97K$ 347.97K

43.30M
43.30M 43.30M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GraphAI is $ 150.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.34. The circulating supply of GAI is 43.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 347.97K.

GraphAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00342752
$ 0.00342752$ 0.00342752
24H Low
$ 0.00348943
$ 0.00348943$ 0.00348943
24H High

$ 0.00342752
$ 0.00342752$ 0.00342752

$ 0.00348943
$ 0.00348943$ 0.00348943

$ 0.857598
$ 0.857598$ 0.857598

$ 0.00255654
$ 0.00255654$ 0.00255654

-0.14%

+0.32%

-4.09%

-4.09%

GraphAI (GAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ +0.0001877854.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ +0.0010946947.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ -0.000000013691027273.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.32%
30 Days$ +0.0001877854+5.40%
60 Days$ +0.0010946947+31.46%
90 Days$ -0.000000013691027273-0.00%

Price Prediction for GraphAI

GraphAI (GAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GraphAI (GAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GraphAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GraphAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GraphAI Price Prediction.

What is GraphAI (GAI)

GraphAI: Delivering real-time blockchain intelligence to power on-chain AI agents integrating Real World Assets (RWAs).

GraphAI enables the next generation of autonomous agents by providing high-fidelity, real-time data streams from on-chain and off-chain sources. Our infrastructure bridges the gap between decentralized networks and real-world asset ecosystems, empowering AI agents to reason, act, and transact with trustless precision.

From tokenized real estate and commodities to carbon credits and financial instruments, GraphAI provides structured, actionable intelligence that allows AI agents to make informed decisions, manage risk, and execute transactions autonomously. Our platform transforms fragmented blockchain data into a unified, interoperable knowledge graph — the foundation for scalable, secure AI automation in decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain, and asset management.

Built for developers, enterprises, and protocol architects, GraphAI offers modular APIs, event-driven indexing, and semantic asset tagging — enabling the creation of truly intelligent, composable agents that can interact natively with Real World Assets in a decentralized environment.

With GraphAI, we’re not just observing the blockchain — we’re teaching AI to understand and navigate it.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GraphAI (GAI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemDePIN

About GraphAI

What is GraphAI's current price?

GraphAI trades at £0.0025647865021941060000, reflecting a price movement of 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GAI?

With a market cap of £111053.57647760970000, GAI is ranked #4517 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does GraphAI generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GAI?

There are 43298935.82531508 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

GraphAI fluctuated between £0.0025263551703328320000 and £0.0025719877701704130000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does GraphAI compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.63211801575690180000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GAI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the DePIN,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GAI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GraphAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:12:17 (UTC+8)

GraphAI (GAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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