GraphAI Price Today

The live GraphAI (GAI) price today is $ 0.00444935, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00444935 per GAI.

GraphAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,312, with a circulating supply of 43.20M GAI. During the last 24 hours, GAI traded between $ 0.00432013 (low) and $ 0.00457975 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.857598, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255654.

In short-term performance, GAI moved +0.26% in the last hour and +31.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 778.25.

GraphAI (GAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.31K$ 190.31K $ 190.31K Volume (24H) $ 778.25$ 778.25 $ 778.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 440.52K$ 440.52K $ 440.52K Circulation Supply 43.20M 43.20M 43.20M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GraphAI is $ 190.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 778.25. The circulating supply of GAI is 43.20M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 440.52K.