Billy Price Today

The live Billy (BILLY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BILLY.

Billy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 391,071, with a circulating supply of 982.83M BILLY. During the last 24 hours, BILLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.231516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BILLY moved +0.40% in the last hour and +0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.89K.

Billy (BILLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 391.07K$ 391.07K $ 391.07K Volume (24H) $ 2.89K$ 2.89K $ 2.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 391.07K$ 391.07K $ 391.07K Circulation Supply 982.83M 982.83M 982.83M Total Supply 982,833,809.692861 982,833,809.692861 982,833,809.692861

The current Market Cap of Billy is $ 391.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.89K. The circulating supply of BILLY is 982.83M, with a total supply of 982833809.692861. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.07K.