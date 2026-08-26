Billy Price Today

The live Billy (BILLY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BILLY.

Billy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 460,476, with a circulating supply of 982.83M BILLY. During the last 24 hours, BILLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.231516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BILLY moved -0.40% in the last hour and +16.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.78K.

Billy (BILLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 460.48K$ 460.48K $ 460.48K Volume (24H) $ 7.78K$ 7.78K $ 7.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 460.48K$ 460.48K $ 460.48K Circulation Supply 982.83M 982.83M 982.83M Total Supply 982,833,508.047363 982,833,508.047363 982,833,508.047363

The current Market Cap of Billy is $ 460.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.78K. The circulating supply of BILLY is 982.83M, with a total supply of 982833508.047363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 460.48K.