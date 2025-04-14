What is Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.



Waves Price Prediction

Waves Price History

How to buy Waves (WAVES)

WAVES to Local Currencies

Waves Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Waves What is the price of Waves (WAVES) today? The live price of Waves (WAVES) is 1.0252 USD . What is the market cap of Waves (WAVES)? The current market cap of Waves is $ 120.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WAVES by its real-time market price of 1.0252 USD . What is the circulating supply of Waves (WAVES)? The current circulating supply of Waves (WAVES) is 117.49M USD . What was the highest price of Waves (WAVES)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Waves (WAVES) is 11.516 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Waves (WAVES)? The 24-hour trading volume of Waves (WAVES) is $ 137.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

