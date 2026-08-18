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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FC Barcelona FT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FC Barcelona FT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Technical Analysis Today

FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Technical Analysis Today

The FC Barcelona FT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BAR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FC Barcelona FT's analysis below.

FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2584---3.66%-10.81%-33.49%
Know more about FC Barcelona FT Price

FC Barcelona FT Capital Flow

Net InflowBARUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.26
2026-08-17-$0.09 M0.26
2026-08-16$0.08 M0.28
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.26
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.26

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FC Barcelona FT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAR/USDT
$0.2585
$0.2585$0.2585
-1.48%
212.16K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BAR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAR
BAR
USD
USD

1 BAR = 0.2584 USD