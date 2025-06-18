Veterans for the Cause Price (VETS)
The live price of Veterans for the Cause (VETS) today is 0.063614 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.37M USD. VETS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Veterans for the Cause Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Veterans for the Cause price change within the day is -1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VETS to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Veterans for the Cause to USD was $ -0.00073732153844865.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Veterans for the Cause to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Veterans for the Cause to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Veterans for the Cause to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00073732153844865
|-1.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Veterans for the Cause: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.14%
-11.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vets for the Cause (VETS) is a Solana-based token designed to support military veterans through blockchain-enabled charitable giving. A 4% transfer fee is applied to all transactions; proceeds are allocated to community programs, outreach efforts, and nonprofit donations. VETS serves as a transparent and utility-driven mechanism for delivering meaningful, long-term support to veteran-focused initiatives.
