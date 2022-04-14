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Top Charity Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Charity sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2108
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
2
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.196
+1.01%
-11.74%
+25.14%
$ 524.68M
$ 4.11M
3
Araracoin
Araracoin
ARARA
$ 0.00044315
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 16.06M
$ 14.77K
4
GIVEBACK
GIVEBACK
GBACK
$ 0.00954226
+0.88%
-0.10%
+35.92%
$ 9.54M
$ 51.48K
5
Ski Mask Dog
Ski Mask Dog
SKI
$ 0.00464949
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 4.65M
$ 98.76K
6
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.04194
+1.13%
+67.30%
+147.38%
$ 4.60M
$ 2.81M
7
Giggle Mascot
Giggle Mascot
MAX
$ 0.00248885
+10.00%
-0.06%
+35.64%
$ 2.49M
$ 216.33K
8
Tiny Humans AI
Tiny Humans AI
TINY
$ 0.00244671
+9.15%
+0.51%
+1,149.47%
$ 2.29M
$ 1.44M
9
My Lovely Planet
My Lovely Planet
MLC
$ 0.01956
+4.40%
+26.38%
+64.63%
$ 2.07M
$ 1.37M
10
San Chan
San Chan
SAN
$ 0.00188988
+0.16%
-0.05%
+32.45%
$ 1.88M
$ 25.09K
11
Giant Token
Giant Token
GTAN
$ 4.162E-9
-0.62%
-3.44%
+3.69%
$ 1.54M
--
12
Rebel Cars
Rebel Cars
RC
$ 0.005745
0.00%
-5.91%
-17.81%
$ 1.19M
$ 1.14M
13
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
$ 0.00089008
-1.34%
-0.03%
+28.81%
$ 890.10K
$ 6.85K
14
KindSoul
KindSoul
KNS
$ 0.00072201
+0.27%
-0.04%
+3.29%
$ 692.68K
$ 1.47K
15
Veterans for the Cause
Veterans for the Cause
VETS
$ 0.0042082
+0.13%
-0.03%
+16.51%
$ 420.78K
$ 398.21
16
Leslie
Leslie
LESLIE
$ 3.103E-5
+0.29%
-6.65%
-0.35%
$ 309.82K
--
17
boob
boob
BOOB
$ 0.00027597
-3.16%
+0.04%
-33.94%
$ 275.96K
$ 52.21K
18
Feed The World
Feed The World
FW
$ 0.0001088
+0.22%
-0.05%
+3.19%
$ 163.18K
$ 118.96
19
KIATOKEN
KIATOKEN
KIA
$ 0.00013269
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.31%
$ 132.69K
$ 8.71K
20
Gently Used Lada
Gently Used Lada
LADA
$ 3.646E-5
+0.19%
-16.93%
+4.95%
$ 36.42K
--
21
TheSpaceShibaInu
TheSpaceShibaInu
ASTROID
$ 2.935E-5
+16.56%
+10.38%
+2.95%
$ 29.32K
--
22
KindnessCoin
KindnessCoin
KIND
$ 2.695E-5
+0.19%
-11.04%
+7.20%
$ 26.95K
--
23
Annika
Annika
ANI
$ 3.042E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
-0.59%
$ 25.89K
--
24
Minecraft Grandma Fund
Minecraft Grandma Fund
GRANDMA
$ 2.49E-5
+0.20%
-5.21%
+2.38%
$ 24.91K
--
25
Africa Kids Token
Africa Kids Token
AKIDS
$ 1.629E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+13.05%
$ 16.23K
--
26
FinnDuck
FinnDuck
FDUCK
$ 1.725E-5
0.00%
-3.16%
+7.28%
$ 14.97K
--
27
Newton On Base
Newton On Base
NEWB
$ 1.315E-5
+0.69%
-5.89%
+1.54%
$ 13.12K
--
28
Dolphin
Dolphin
POD
$ 0.5106
-0.49%
-0.84%
+16.40%
--
$ 112.44K
29
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
$ 0.00005674
+1.26%
-0.60%
-12.24%
--
$ 2.45B
30
Trusta.AI
Trusta.AI
TA
$ 0.05958
-0.36%
+9.04%
+14.35%
--
$ 1.13M
31
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0.003716
0.00%
-2.46%
+9.00%
--
$ 14.70M
32
KASPY
KASPY
KASPY
$ 0.000001595
+0.13%
+0.13%
+22.60%
--
$ 6.81B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Charity tokens and why are they popular?
Charity tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 32 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.25B.
What is the best-performing Charity token right now?
Among Charity tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Charity tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 32 Charity tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Charity tokens include ADA, TRUMP, ARARA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Charity category?
The combined market capitalization of all Charity tokens is approximately $8.25B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Charity sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.