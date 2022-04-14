Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Solana Token-2022 Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Token-2022 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007433
-0.19%
-2.44%
+2.45%
$ 15.35M
$ 12.36M
2
Anthropic PreStocks
Anthropic PreStocks
ANTHROPIC
$ 829.28
+1.93%
+0.02%
-3.71%
$ 6.12M
$ 164.85K
3
The Digital Dinar
The Digital Dinar
DINAR
$ 0.169339
+0.10%
-0.04%
+17.06%
$ 3.29M
$ 4.31K
4
OpenAI PreStocks
OpenAI PreStocks
OPENAI
$ 1,288.46
-0.84%
+0.01%
-1.37%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.22M
5
Anduril PreStocks
Anduril PreStocks
ANDURIL
$ 139.68
+2.93%
+0.02%
+10.51%
$ 1.43M
$ 166.39K
6
Fluxbot
Fluxbot
FLUXB
$ 0.00312309
+0.38%
-0.04%
+15.02%
$ 1.34M
$ 55.10
7
BonkEarn
BonkEarn
BERN
$ 0.00113035
+0.14%
-0.04%
+77.72%
$ 1.07M
$ 184.28
8
Kalshi PreStocks
Kalshi PreStocks
KALSHI
$ 773.15
0.00%
+0.12%
+8.68%
$ 1.01M
$ 781.36
9
Crecoin
Crecoin
$CREC
$ 0.0005203
+0.25%
-0.04%
+17.67%
$ 977.57K
$ 10.34
10
catwifhat
catwifhat
$CWIF
$ 2.9315E-8
+6.38%
-0.86%
+23.32%
$ 754.31K
--
11
Hyper Bull
Hyper Bull
HBULL
$ 0.00073694
-1.16%
-0.10%
-5.36%
$ 736.94K
$ 226.38K
12
Polymarket PreStocks
Polymarket PreStocks
POLYMARKET
$ 148.26
+3.09%
+0.02%
+5.42%
$ 714.47K
$ 3.50K
13
Infinite Money Glitch
Infinite Money Glitch
IMG
$ 0.00064231
+0.22%
+0.03%
+16.01%
$ 628.41K
$ 6.98K
14
ai16z
ai16z
AI16Z
$ 0.0003928
+0.34%
-0.17%
+15.68%
$ 432.03K
$ 18.03K
15
Veterans for the Cause
Veterans for the Cause
VETS
$ 0.00421803
+0.09%
-0.02%
+17.08%
$ 421.80K
$ 398.84
16
DLMM
DLMM
DLMM
$ 0.00033749
+0.36%
-0.03%
+25.68%
$ 243.15K
$ 134.64
17
Revshare
Revshare
REVS
$ 0.00034015
+11.84%
-0.02%
+34.49%
$ 227.99K
$ 1.75K
18
penguinxbt
penguinxbt
PENGXBT
$ 0.00023338
-0.89%
-0.20%
+27.90%
$ 209.84K
$ 6.34K
19
White Claw
White Claw
WCLAW
$ 0.00025233
+0.09%
-0.02%
+2.30%
$ 197.59K
$ 159.58
20
BULLEN
BULLEN
BULLEN
$ 0.00020871
+0.14%
-0.24%
-27.87%
$ 172.37K
$ 9.67K
21
Burncoin
Burncoin
BURN
$ 0.00787303
+0.07%
+0.02%
+12.94%
$ 155.85K
$ 848.87
22
GUARD OF DECENT
GUARD OF DECENT
GODEX
$ 1.098E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 92.77K
--
23
MaryJaneCoin
MaryJaneCoin
MARYJ
$ 8.836E-5
+0.23%
-3.58%
+7.60%
$ 88.33K
--
24
ScrollPay AI
ScrollPay AI
SCROLL
$ 5.902E-5
+0.22%
-1.52%
-5.25%
$ 59.00K
--
25
SolControl
SolControl
SCTRL
$ 2.95E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 29.84K
--
26
MUNTZE
MUNTZE
MUNTZE
$ 2.115E-5
+0.19%
+14.30%
+12.32%
$ 20.42K
--
27
Blindfold Finance
Blindfold Finance
BLIND
$ 1.996E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+25.30%
$ 19.93K
--
28
DARK
DARK
DARK
$ 1.735E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 16.77K
--
29
tappycoin
tappycoin
TAPPY
$ 2.332E-5
0.00%
-3.35%
+13.59%
$ 15.85K
--
30
SolFlow
SolFlow
SFLOW
$ 1.425E-5
+0.21%
0.00%
+36.23%
$ 14.02K
--
31
Russian Oil Asset Reserve
Russian Oil Asset Reserve
ROAR
$ 1.268E-5
0.00%
-0.15%
-1.86%
$ 12.68K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Token-2022 tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Token-2022 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 31 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $37.67M.
What is the best-performing Solana Token-2022 token right now?
Among Solana Token-2022 tokens tracked on MEXC, MUNTZE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Token-2022 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 31 Solana Token-2022 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Token-2022 tokens include XAI, ANTHROPIC, DINAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Token-2022 category?
The combined market capitalization of all Solana Token-2022 tokens is approximately $37.67M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Token-2022 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.