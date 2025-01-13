OnChain Pepe 404 Price (OCP404)
The live price of OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) today is 931.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.94K USD. OCP404 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OnChain Pepe 404 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.01K USD
- OnChain Pepe 404 price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 88.00 USD
During today, the price change of OnChain Pepe 404 to USD was $ -8.8676315380565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OnChain Pepe 404 to USD was $ -302.8398765840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OnChain Pepe 404 to USD was $ +152.9438420160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OnChain Pepe 404 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -8.8676315380565
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ -302.8398765840
|-32.52%
|60 Days
|$ +152.9438420160
|+16.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OnChain Pepe 404: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.94%
-14.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
88 Pepes generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain. This ensures that your art can never be changed or lost. -OCP404 contract is renounced -OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years -OCP404 art is onchain as SVG OCP404 will be the one where the community is at. That's where the legacy is. All art embedded entirely on chain - no third party links. As long as Ethereum is alive, your art will stay with you. Like Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s! The first of its kind. And only 88 to go around. With the total supply being 88 tokens, that means we will have 88 Pepe’s Every time a wallet has greater than 1 OCP404 token a Pepe is minted and sent to their wallet. If that wallet has less than 1 OCP404 that Pepe is burnt. The design and characteristics of Pepe NFT’s is ever changing! Will you be one of the elite 88.
