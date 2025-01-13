What is OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404)

88 Pepes generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain. This ensures that your art can never be changed or lost. -OCP404 contract is renounced -OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years -OCP404 art is onchain as SVG OCP404 will be the one where the community is at. That's where the legacy is. All art embedded entirely on chain - no third party links. As long as Ethereum is alive, your art will stay with you. Like Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s! The first of its kind. And only 88 to go around. With the total supply being 88 tokens, that means we will have 88 Pepe’s Every time a wallet has greater than 1 OCP404 token a Pepe is minted and sent to their wallet. If that wallet has less than 1 OCP404 that Pepe is burnt. The design and characteristics of Pepe NFT’s is ever changing! Will you be one of the elite 88.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) Resource Official Website