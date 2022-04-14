OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) Tokenomics
OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) Information
88 Pepes generated and stored entirely on-chain and minted as ERC404 tokens. Unlike regular NFTs, there is no IPFS or image link. All art is randomly generated and stored completely on the blockchain. This ensures that your art can never be changed or lost.
-OCP404 contract is renounced -OCP404 LP is locked for 10 years -OCP404 art is onchain as SVG
OCP404 will be the one where the community is at. That's where the legacy is. All art embedded entirely on chain - no third party links. As long as Ethereum is alive, your art will stay with you. Like Bitcoin Ordinals, but for ERC404s!
The first of its kind. And only 88 to go around.
With the total supply being 88 tokens, that means we will have 88 Pepe’s Every time a wallet has greater than 1 OCP404 token a Pepe is minted and sent to their wallet. If that wallet has less than 1 OCP404 that Pepe is burnt.
The design and characteristics of Pepe NFT’s is ever changing! Will you be one of the elite 88.
OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OnChain Pepe 404 (OCP404) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCP404 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCP404 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
