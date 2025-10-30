Nyan Meme Coin (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.86% Price Change (1D) -0.90% Price Change (7D) +7.41% Price Change (7D) +7.41%

Nyan Meme Coin (NYAN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by -0.86% over the past hour, -0.90% over 24 hours, and +7.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Meme Coin (NYAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 265.86K$ 265.86K $ 265.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265.86K$ 265.86K $ 265.86K Circulation Supply 63.17T 63.17T 63.17T Total Supply 63,172,200,000,000.0 63,172,200,000,000.0 63,172,200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nyan Meme Coin is $ 265.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 63.17T, with a total supply of 63172200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.86K.