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Top Cat-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cat-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,800.28
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
3
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.13295
+0.16%
-6.96%
+56.17%
$ 76.89M
$ 601.76K
4
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.05862
+1.29%
-6.48%
+35.55%
$ 57.84M
$ 2.93M
5
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.00012984
+1.18%
-5.74%
+23.21%
$ 54.68M
$ 620.01M
6
WIKI CAT
WIKI CAT
WKC
$ 0.00000010236
-5.31%
+0.12%
-12.05%
$ 53.80M
$ 1.11T
7
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000011742
+1.86%
-3.58%
+13.20%
$ 45.36M
$ 645.73B
8
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.4217
+1.22%
-2.51%
+12.45%
$ 42.35M
$ 136.34K
9
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world
MEW
$ 0.0004185
+0.95%
-16.28%
+20.10%
$ 37.01M
$ 151.41M
10
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006514
-3.85%
-1.67%
+37.91%
$ 36.56M
$ 93.77M
11
Cets On Gold
Cets On Gold
CETS
$ 0.02331103
+0.88%
+0.15%
+77.55%
$ 23.31M
$ 1.07M
12
Aura
Aura
AURASOL
$ 0.016221
-0.17%
-2.17%
+48.93%
$ 15.63M
$ 7.37M
13
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.00000187
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B
14
Boba
Boba
BOBA
$ 0.01852
+0.05%
-3.29%
+1.76%
$ 9.14M
$ 3.08M
15
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000011673
-0.12%
-27.50%
+267.49%
$ 8.36M
$ 13.88B
16
PEPECAT
PEPECAT
PEPECAT
$ 0.00617844
+0.18%
-0.04%
+15.27%
$ 6.12M
$ 2.92K
17
Tsuki
Tsuki
TSUKI
$ 0.00523429
+0.46%
-0.08%
+5.67%
$ 4.97M
$ 224.65K
18
michi
michi
MICHI
$ 0.00480175
+0.16%
+0.00%
+29.76%
$ 4.80M
$ 36.46K
19
Vibing Cat Coin
Vibing Cat Coin
VIBECOIN
$ 0.0036983
-0.04%
+0.06%
+254.46%
$ 3.70M
$ 32.73K
20
lmeow
lmeow
LMEOW
$ 0.0031688
+0.48%
+0.16%
+60.60%
$ 3.17M
$ 222.85K
21
nubcat
nubcat
NUB
$ 0.00275941
+0.36%
+0.03%
+8.70%
$ 2.75M
$ 335.13K
22
Nacho the Kat
Nacho the Kat
NACHO
$ 9.05E-6
-0.11%
-0.92%
+22.13%
$ 2.60M
--
23
Loaf Token
Loaf Token
LOAF
$ 0.0043017
0.00%
-0.02%
+17.56%
$ 2.15M
$ 47.79
24
Nya
Nya
NYA
$ 5.3144E-8
+0.04%
-0.41%
+14.03%
$ 1.95M
--
25
Kitsu
Kitsu
KITSU
$ 0.00194072
-0.68%
-0.13%
+12.37%
$ 1.94M
$ 173.92K
26
LEO
LEO
LEO
$ 0.0001982
+0.74%
+0.15%
+126.67%
$ 1.88M
$ 25.67K
27
OciCat Token
OciCat Token
OCICAT
$ 4.85E-9
0.00%
-1.06%
-16.77%
$ 1.58M
--
28
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0.0002537
-1.10%
-7.30%
+6.45%
$ 1.57M
$ 155.65M
29
Mochi
Mochi
MOCHI
$ 0.0000014543
0.00%
+4.90%
+58.40%
$ 1.36M
$ 216.58M
30
MEOW
MEOW
MEOW
$ 0.00064188
0.00%
+0.07%
+13.60%
$ 1.27M
$ 1.15K
31
Ansem Cat
Ansem Cat
ANSEMCAT
$ 2.79E-6
0.00%
-8.46%
+25.68%
$ 1.18M
--
32
Roaring Kitty
Roaring Kitty
ROAR
$ 0.00117584
+1.29%
-0.01%
-5.12%
$ 1.18M
$ 437.29K
33
Crude Cat
Crude Cat
CRUDECAT
$ 0.00257211
-0.02%
+0.15%
-39.56%
$ 1.12M
$ 85.31K
34
GIZMO
GIZMO
GIZMO
$ 0.00109524
-0.10%
+0.20%
+304.70%
$ 1.10M
$ 26.24K
35
CatSlap
CatSlap
SLAP
$ 0.00025774
+0.47%
-0.01%
+7.98%
$ 1.02M
$ 12.68
36
daCat
daCat
DACAT
$ 2.475E-9
-0.80%
-1.62%
+10.69%
$ 997.82K
--
37
mini
mini
MINI
$ 0.00112141
+0.48%
-0.06%
+20.65%
$ 982.11K
$ 129.56K
38
BONGO CAT
BONGO CAT
BONGO
$ 0.00085524
+0.51%
-0.19%
+29.94%
$ 854.80K
$ 12.85K
39
Hosico
Hosico
HOSICO
$ 0.00079284
0.00%
+0.01%
+9.52%
$ 792.74K
$ 9.67K
40
hehe
hehe
HEHE
$ 0.00094178
-0.39%
-0.04%
-3.75%
$ 792.17K
$ 13.92K
41
catwifhat
catwifhat
$CWIF
$ 2.7556E-8
+0.25%
-8.33%
+18.08%
$ 754.31K
--
42
Giko Cat
Giko Cat
GIKO
$ 0.067064
+0.22%
-0.05%
+6.47%
$ 670.44K
$ 10.84K
43
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00072128
+0.20%
-0.11%
-2.33%
$ 658.17K
$ 17.70K
44
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.000000000965
-0.10%
+0.09%
+3.21%
$ 637.05K
$ 57.34T
45
Hemule
Hemule
HEMULE
$ 0.00060685
+0.29%
-0.03%
+31.36%
$ 594.83K
$ 1.13K
46
Tygr
Tygr
TYGR
$ 0.00062766
+0.17%
-0.23%
+50.95%
$ 571.88K
$ 210.59K
47
Real Smurf Cat
Real Smurf Cat
SMURFCAT
$ 5.5E-6
+0.36%
-4.01%
+4.17%
$ 550.23K
--
48
Dinger
Dinger
DINGER
$ 5.37248E-7
+0.30%
-4.28%
+13.61%
$ 537.43K
--
49
FatCat
FatCat
FATCAT
$ 0.00052052
+0.22%
-0.11%
+1.72%
$ 519.23K
$ 1.51K
50
Happy Cat
Happy Cat
HAPPY
$ 0.00015028
+0.07%
-0.00%
+17.29%
$ 500.92K
$ 74.11K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cat-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Cat-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 253 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1655.29B.
What is the best-performing Cat-Themed token right now?
Among Cat-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, ROBINHOOD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 63.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cat-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 253 Cat-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cat-Themed tokens include BTC, USDC, PURR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cat-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cat-Themed tokens is approximately $1655.29B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cat-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.