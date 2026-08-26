Liquid Staked TAO Price Today

The live Liquid Staked TAO (XTAO) price today is $ 315.22, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTAO to USD conversion rate is $ 315.22 per XTAO.

Liquid Staked TAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 136,797, with a circulating supply of 433.97 XTAO. During the last 24 hours, XTAO traded between $ 315.21 (low) and $ 315.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 315.79, while the all-time low was $ 22.11.

In short-term performance, XTAO moved -- in the last hour and +60.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.30.

Liquid Staked TAO (XTAO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.80K$ 136.80K $ 136.80K Volume (24H) $ 33.30$ 33.30 $ 33.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.80K$ 136.80K $ 136.80K Circulation Supply 433.97 433.97 433.97 Total Supply 433.9678645047306 433.9678645047306 433.9678645047306

The current Market Cap of Liquid Staked TAO is $ 136.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.30. The circulating supply of XTAO is 433.97, with a total supply of 433.9678645047306. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.80K.