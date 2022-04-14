Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Liquid Staking Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 2,467.64
+0.03%
-1.83%
+9.75%
$ 22.12B
$ 22.93
2
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,058.16
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 11.59B
$ 6.35M
3
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,711.78
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.23%
$ 9.13B
$ 15.97M
4
Staked TRX
Staked TRX
STRX
$ 0.428777
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.26%
$ 3.19B
$ 354.90K
5
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 83.3
+0.35%
+0.02%
+17.16%
$ 1.13B
$ 6.31M
6
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+13.13%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
7
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
8
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 109.56
+0.05%
-0.04%
+14.94%
$ 995.39M
$ 2.85M
9
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.82
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.03%
$ 972.74M
$ 43.16M
10
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,874.53
+0.32%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 919.64M
$ 1.39M
11
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,754.86
-0.33%
-0.01%
+9.81%
$ 789.66M
$ 12.89K
12
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,690.81
-0.07%
-0.01%
+9.11%
$ 579.02M
$ 737.69K
13
Jupiter Staked SOL
Jupiter Staked SOL
JUPSOL
$ 116.85
+0.03%
-0.03%
+14.83%
$ 502.09M
$ 4.68M
14
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,801.66
+0.31%
-0.02%
+9.40%
$ 473.82M
$ 9.54M
15
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,612.26
+0.21%
+0.04%
+9.13%
$ 364.17M
$ 31.68K
16
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3679
+0.05%
-3.19%
+11.24%
$ 309.49M
$ 715.36K
17
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.757
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
18
Drift Staked SOL
Drift Staked SOL
DSOL
$ 117.88
+0.41%
-0.04%
+15.29%
$ 273.40M
$ 5.78K
19
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.5323
+0.13%
-12.32%
-7.92%
$ 255.14M
$ 321.41K
20
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 135.9
+0.14%
-0.04%
+15.00%
$ 227.34M
$ 1.82M
21
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
22
Stader ETHx
Stader ETHx
ETHX
$ 2,696.54
+0.28%
-0.02%
+9.68%
$ 210.65M
$ 271.98K
23
Sanctum Infinity
Sanctum Infinity
INF
$ 140.21
+0.02%
-0.04%
+15.18%
$ 188.91M
$ 1.18M
24
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 9.46
+0.32%
-0.03%
+9.36%
$ 167.32M
$ 39.41K
25
Phantom Staked SOL
Phantom Staked SOL
PSOL
$ 106.24
+0.24%
-0.04%
+15.08%
$ 163.17M
$ 368.03K
26
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
27
JPool Staked SOL
JPool Staked SOL
JSOL
$ 132.6
-0.02%
-0.03%
+14.77%
$ 132.62M
$ 18.51K
28
The Vault Staked SOL
The Vault Staked SOL
VSOL
$ 113.42
+0.20%
-0.04%
+15.03%
$ 130.15M
$ 21.61K
29
Bybit Staked SOL
Bybit Staked SOL
BBSOL
$ 113.53
+0.10%
-0.04%
+15.07%
$ 120.67M
$ 2.86M
30
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
31
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,864.79
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.80%
$ 105.97M
$ 11.83K
32
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BSOL
$ 127.42
+0.19%
-0.04%
+15.04%
$ 90.05M
$ 513.91K
33
Origin Ether
Origin Ether
OETH
$ 2,459.41
+0.20%
-0.02%
+9.18%
$ 89.71M
$ 37.20K
34
Helius Staked SOL
Helius Staked SOL
HSOL
$ 114.62
+0.05%
-0.03%
+14.78%
$ 89.46M
$ 78.22K
35
Treehouse ETH
Treehouse ETH
TETH
$ 3,077.13
+0.19%
-0.01%
+9.71%
$ 63.65M
$ 7.52K
36
stUSDT Staked USDT
stUSDT Staked USDT
STUSDT
$ 0.994989
0.00%
--
+1.40%
$ 62.53M
$ 69.46
37
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 84.21
+0.33%
+0.02%
+17.19%
$ 59.51M
$ 368.27K
38
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.204909
+0.12%
-0.10%
+56.02%
$ 57.47M
$ 5.14M
39
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012222
+1.18%
-4.16%
+10.38%
$ 45.06M
$ 5.51M
40
Haedal Staked SUI
Haedal Staked SUI
HASUI
$ 0.82693
+0.52%
-0.08%
+9.27%
$ 44.99M
$ 48.37K
41
SSV Token
SSV Token
SSV
$ 2.693
+0.87%
-1.76%
+19.19%
$ 43.70M
$ 20.83K
42
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03598
+1.41%
+2.07%
-0.03%
$ 42.24M
$ 28.91M
43
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004104
+0.27%
+0.91%
+16.92%
$ 40.84M
$ 14.02M
44
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.671
+0.12%
-7.08%
+9.25%
$ 37.54M
$ 33.71K
45
Super OETH
Super OETH
SUPEROETHB
$ 2,459.44
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.22%
$ 36.63M
$ 13.52K
46
Swell Ethereum
Swell Ethereum
SWETH
$ 2,782.58
+0.22%
-0.01%
+9.49%
$ 31.90M
$ 61.86K
47
Lista DAO
Lista DAO
LISTA
$ 0.07069
+0.66%
+0.23%
+3.30%
$ 28.66M
$ 862.79K
48
Volo Staked SUI
Volo Staked SUI
VSUI
$ 0.812062
-0.07%
-0.08%
+8.88%
$ 27.27M
$ 18.77K
49
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.3009
-0.23%
-2.32%
+1.42%
$ 26.42M
$ 228.18K
50
Lorenzo stBTC
Lorenzo stBTC
STBTC
$ 78,748
0.00%
--
+14.94%
$ 25.36M
$ 2.37K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 158 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $59.37B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking token right now?
Among Liquid Staking tokens tracked on MEXC, AMI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 58.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 158 Liquid Staking tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking tokens include STETH, WSTETH, WBETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Staking tokens is approximately $59.37B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.