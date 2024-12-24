Ronald, the wealthiest $LANDLORD on Solana, is not just rich—he’s Trumps & Robert Kiyosaki's go-to for property loans. He also rules over the boys club by MATT FURIE, collecting rent from Brett, Pepe, Andy and Landwolf. Chaos is constant: the boys throw loud parties, the hallway reeks of marijuana, and neighbors are up in arms about Doogle, who’s desperate to join the in-crowd and is notorious for carrying weapons. we have original art work and we are planning to launch series of video 1/2 ep each week about LANDLORD RONALD life

Disclaimer

