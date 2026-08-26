Justice for Wang Wang Price (旺旺)
The live Justice for Wang Wang (旺旺) price today is $ 0, with a 7.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current 旺旺 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 旺旺.
Justice for Wang Wang currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 328,456, with a circulating supply of 999.83M 旺旺. During the last 24 hours, 旺旺 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00135092, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, 旺旺 moved +6.57% in the last hour and +57.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.48K.
The current Market Cap of Justice for Wang Wang is $ 328.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.48K. The circulating supply of 旺旺 is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999825183.317388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 328.46K.
+6.57%
-7.08%
+57.20%
+57.20%
In 2040, the price of Justice for Wang Wang could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Blockchain: Solana. • Type: Community meme token. • Purpose: To rally supporters around the #JusticeForWangWang campaign, preserve the story of Wang Wang and her puppies, and build an online community centered on compassion and animal welfare awareness. ￼
Main features • Community-owned after the original developer reportedly stepped away. • Uses social media and community engagement as its primary focus rather than introducing new blockchain technology. • Built within the Solana meme coin ecosystem, with trading available on Solana decentralized exchanges.
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What is the current price of Justice for Wang Wang?
Justice for Wang Wang (旺旺) is trading at $, reflecting a price movement of -7.08% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Justice for Wang Wang play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, 旺旺 often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is 旺旺 being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, 旺旺 recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Justice for Wang Wang?
There are 999825183.317388 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of 旺旺?
Justice for Wang Wang currently holds market rank #3948 with a market capitalization of $328456, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Justice for Wang Wang performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of -7.08% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Justice for Wang Wang compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, 旺旺 demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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