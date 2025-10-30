Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.248246 24H High $ 0.250589 All Time High $ 8.6 Lowest Price $ 0.145607 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.37% Price Change (7D) -4.45%

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) real-time price is $0.250565. Over the past 24 hours, BCT traded between a low of $ 0.248246 and a high of $ 0.250589, showing active market volatility. BCT's all-time high price is $ 8.6, while its all-time low price is $ 0.145607.

In terms of short-term performance, BCT has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +0.37% over 24 hours, and -4.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.29M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.29M Circulation Supply 21.11M Total Supply 21,106,186.28652228

The current Market Cap of Base Carbon Tonne is $ 5.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCT is 21.11M, with a total supply of 21106186.28652228. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.29M.