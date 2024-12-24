BananaCat Price (BCAT)
The live price of BananaCat (BCAT) today is 0.00488465 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.60M USD. BCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BananaCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 191.20K USD
- BananaCat price change within the day is -6.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 944.52M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of BananaCat to USD was $ -0.000340187321655367.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BananaCat to USD was $ -0.0026832080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BananaCat to USD was $ +0.0017731230.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BananaCat to USD was $ +0.0031729821416505477.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000340187321655367
|-6.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026832080
|-54.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017731230
|+36.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0031729821416505477
|+185.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of BananaCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-6.51%
-51.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BananaCat $BCAT is a community operated meme-coin with 0 tax and 100% burned liquidity. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Banana Cat meme that originally circulated on TikTok, which is a hybrid of another viral meme known as "Crying Cat". BananaCat $BCAT contract is renounced and fully funded and operated by holders who volunteer.
