The live AURO Finance price today is 0.00180628 USD. Track real-time AURO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AURO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AURO Finance price today is 0.00180628 USD. Track real-time AURO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AURO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About AURO

AURO Price Info

AURO Official Website

AURO Tokenomics

AURO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AURO Finance Logo

AURO Finance Price (AURO)

Unlisted

1 AURO to USD Live Price:

$0.00180628
$0.00180628$0.00180628
+0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AURO Finance (AURO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:42:35 (UTC+8)

AURO Finance (AURO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00176434
$ 0.00176434$ 0.00176434
24H Low
$ 0.00186181
$ 0.00186181$ 0.00186181
24H High

$ 0.00176434
$ 0.00176434$ 0.00176434

$ 0.00186181
$ 0.00186181$ 0.00186181

$ 0.00737474
$ 0.00737474$ 0.00737474

$ 0.00162986
$ 0.00162986$ 0.00162986

-1.98%

+0.29%

+7.23%

+7.23%

AURO Finance (AURO) real-time price is $0.00180628. Over the past 24 hours, AURO traded between a low of $ 0.00176434 and a high of $ 0.00186181, showing active market volatility. AURO's all-time high price is $ 0.00737474, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00162986.

In terms of short-term performance, AURO has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, +0.29% over 24 hours, and +7.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AURO Finance (AURO) Market Information

$ 187.80K
$ 187.80K$ 187.80K

--
----

$ 989.79K
$ 989.79K$ 989.79K

103.52M
103.52M 103.52M

545,624,435.4201394
545,624,435.4201394 545,624,435.4201394

The current Market Cap of AURO Finance is $ 187.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AURO is 103.52M, with a total supply of 545624435.4201394. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 989.79K.

AURO Finance (AURO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AURO Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AURO Finance to USD was $ -0.0006035502.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AURO Finance to USD was $ -0.0006596400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AURO Finance to USD was $ -0.003045988481860366.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.29%
30 Days$ -0.0006035502-33.41%
60 Days$ -0.0006596400-36.51%
90 Days$ -0.003045988481860366-62.77%

What is AURO Finance (AURO)

Auro Finance is an advanced DeFi protocol on Aptos that enables users to earn better yields and liquidity from their staked APT without any lockups. Through Auro Finance, users can borrow USDA, the decentralized stablecoin, against multiple collateral options, allowing them to utilize their holdings without selling them.

Auro Finance rewards users in the form of AURO, the project’s native token which can be used to provide liquidity on DEXes or stake back in Auro for safe and stable APY.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AURO Finance (AURO) Resource

Official Website

AURO Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AURO Finance (AURO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AURO Finance (AURO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AURO Finance.

Check the AURO Finance price prediction now!

AURO to Local Currencies

AURO Finance (AURO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AURO Finance (AURO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AURO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AURO Finance (AURO)

How much is AURO Finance (AURO) worth today?
The live AURO price in USD is 0.00180628 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AURO to USD price?
The current price of AURO to USD is $ 0.00180628. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AURO Finance?
The market cap for AURO is $ 187.80K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AURO?
The circulating supply of AURO is 103.52M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AURO?
AURO achieved an ATH price of 0.00737474 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AURO?
AURO saw an ATL price of 0.00162986 USD.
What is the trading volume of AURO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AURO is -- USD.
Will AURO go higher this year?
AURO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AURO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:42:35 (UTC+8)

AURO Finance (AURO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,862.40
$109,862.40$109,862.40

-1.47%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,880.45
$3,880.45$3,880.45

-1.80%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02726
$0.02726$0.02726

-25.90%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.37
$193.37$193.37

-1.71%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0713
$3.0713$3.0713

+17.31%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,880.45
$3,880.45$3,880.45

-1.80%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,862.40
$109,862.40$109,862.40

-1.47%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.37
$193.37$193.37

-1.71%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5449
$2.5449$2.5449

-3.09%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19188
$0.19188$0.19188

+0.40%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8009
$0.8009$0.8009

+3,103.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001836
$0.00001836$0.00001836

+265.00%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00663
$0.00663$0.00663

+231.50%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000018356
$0.00000000000018356$0.00000000000018356

+221.80%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00849
$0.00849$0.00849

+69.80%