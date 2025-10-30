AURO Finance (AURO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00176434 24H High $ 0.00186181 All Time High $ 0.00737474 Lowest Price $ 0.00162986 Price Change (1H) -1.98% Price Change (1D) +0.29% Price Change (7D) +7.23%

AURO Finance (AURO) real-time price is $0.00180628. Over the past 24 hours, AURO traded between a low of $ 0.00176434 and a high of $ 0.00186181, showing active market volatility. AURO's all-time high price is $ 0.00737474, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00162986.

In terms of short-term performance, AURO has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, +0.29% over 24 hours, and +7.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AURO Finance (AURO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 187.80K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 989.79K Circulation Supply 103.52M Total Supply 545,624,435.4201394

The current Market Cap of AURO Finance is $ 187.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AURO is 103.52M, with a total supply of 545624435.4201394. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 989.79K.