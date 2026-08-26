Which blockchain network does Assisterr AI run on?

Assisterr AI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ASRR?

The token is priced at $0.00162878, marking a price movement of -0.26% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Assisterr AI belong to?

Assisterr AI falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents category. This classification helps investors compare ASRR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Assisterr AI?

Its market capitalization is $162668, placing the asset at rank #4826. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ASRR is currently circulating?

There are 99998142.59241982 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Assisterr AI today?

Over the past day, ASRR generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Assisterr AI fluctuated between $0.00160769 and $0.00171468, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.