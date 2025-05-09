QANplatform Prijs (QANX)
De live prijs van QANplatform (QANX) vandaag is 0.02908085 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 49.43M USD. De prijs van QANX naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van QANplatform:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
QANplatform prijswijziging binnen de dag is +11.60%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 1.70B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van QANX naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige QANX prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van QANplatform naar USD $ +0.00302169.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van QANplatform naar USD $ -0.0001620646.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van QANplatform naar USD $ -0.0026661614.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van QANplatform naar USD $ -0.00395622684430874.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00302169
|+11.60%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0001620646
|-0.55%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0026661614
|-9.16%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.00395622684430874
|-11.97%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van QANplatform: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.83%
+11.60%
+17.59%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 QANX naar VND
₫745.66207485
|1 QANX naar AUD
A$0.0450753175
|1 QANX naar GBP
￡0.0218106375
|1 QANX naar EUR
€0.025591148
|1 QANX naar USD
$0.02908085
|1 QANX naar MYR
RM0.125047655
|1 QANX naar TRY
₺1.126592129
|1 QANX naar JPY
¥4.213233548
|1 QANX naar RUB
₽2.435230379
|1 QANX naar INR
₹2.4803056965
|1 QANX naar IDR
Rp476.735169624
|1 QANX naar KRW
₩40.67247681
|1 QANX naar PHP
₱1.6096250475
|1 QANX naar EGP
￡E.1.47149101
|1 QANX naar BRL
R$0.1643068025
|1 QANX naar CAD
C$0.0404223815
|1 QANX naar BDT
৳3.544955615
|1 QANX naar NGN
₦46.7535733535
|1 QANX naar UAH
₴1.20976336
|1 QANX naar VES
Bs2.5591148
|1 QANX naar PKR
Rs8.198473232
|1 QANX naar KZT
₸15.059808981
|1 QANX naar THB
฿0.957341582
|1 QANX naar TWD
NT$0.877660053
|1 QANX naar AED
د.إ0.1067267195
|1 QANX naar CHF
Fr0.023846297
|1 QANX naar HKD
HK$0.2259582045
|1 QANX naar MAD
.د.م0.269288671
|1 QANX naar MXN
$0.566494958