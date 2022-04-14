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Top Cybersecurity Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cybersecurity sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04719
+0.83%
-4.94%
+8.80%
$ 247.11M
$ 2.42M
2
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.011327
+0.67%
-4.67%
-5.51%
$ 52.48M
$ 5.61M
3
QANplatform
QANplatform
QANX
$ 0.01292198
+0.37%
-0.03%
-3.78%
$ 21.97M
$ 71.73K
4
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.11226
+0.88%
-3.80%
+1.54%
$ 17.79M
$ 508.43K
5
Forta
Forta
FORT
$ 0.01436
+1.46%
+0.69%
+8.98%
$ 9.25M
$ 3.72M
6
PolySwarm
PolySwarm
NCT
$ 0.00485061
-0.54%
+0.04%
+14.12%
$ 9.22M
$ 140.23K
7
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.10473
-0.11%
-1.91%
-8.99%
$ 2.10M
$ 255.51K
8
QuStream
QuStream
QST
$ 0.00165953
+0.26%
-0.06%
-19.76%
$ 1.66M
$ 9.70K
9
HAI
HAI
HAI
$ 0.001684
-0.47%
-2.09%
-6.50%
$ 1.40M
$ 12.55M
10
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.0375
+0.32%
-6.74%
+1.46%
$ 1.08M
$ 2.24M
11
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.004461
+0.18%
-0.02%
+17.25%
$ 416.95K
$ 45.93
12
Biometric Financial
Biometric Financial
BIOFI
$ 0.00008354
+0.37%
-1.01%
+4.90%
$ 327.63K
$ 677.73M
13
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.135866
0.00%
--
+11.01%
$ 305.92K
$ 94.15
14
CheckDot
CheckDot
CDT
$ 0.02825528
+0.19%
-0.01%
+11.51%
$ 269.54K
$ 36.52
15
AgentLISA
AgentLISA
LISA
$ 0.00101525
0.00%
-0.11%
+6.41%
$ 219.52K
$ 2.77K
16
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.248238
+0.35%
+0.00%
-53.31%
$ 203.92K
$ 209.19
17
Sharpe AI
Sharpe AI
SAI
$ 0.0009374
0.00%
-1.48%
-1.84%
$ 104.82K
$ 37.58M
18
The Audit Oracle
The Audit Oracle
AUDIT
$ 0.00023935
0.00%
--
+41.38%
$ 97.50K
$ 11.85
19
IRONCLAD SECURITY
IRONCLAD SECURITY
ICLAD
$ 0.00010311
0.00%
--
+15.39%
$ 71.77K
$ 51.27
20
LESTER by Virtuals
LESTER by Virtuals
LESTER
$ 6.909E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+43.73%
$ 69.09K
--
21
Lossless
Lossless
LSS
$ 0.00065776
0.00%
--
-32.00%
$ 65.78K
$ 6.55
22
x402guard
x402guard
X40G
$ 6.482E-5
+0.62%
0.00%
+3.22%
$ 41.82K
--
23
baibysitter
baibysitter
BAIBY
$ 3.766E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+32.61%
$ 32.32K
--
24
ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals
ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals
SLAYER
$ 1.252E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.19%
$ 12.52K
--
25
Immunefi
Immunefi
IMU
$ 0.002344
-0.33%
+4.79%
+14.37%
--
$ 25.02M
26
Arcium
Arcium
ARX
$ 0.1304
-0.30%
-2.02%
+13.93%
--
$ 832.45K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cybersecurity tokens and why are they popular?
Cybersecurity tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $366.28M.
What is the best-performing Cybersecurity token right now?
Among Cybersecurity tokens tracked on MEXC, IMU has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cybersecurity tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Cybersecurity tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cybersecurity tokens include CFX, GPS, QANX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cybersecurity category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cybersecurity tokens is approximately $366.28M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cybersecurity sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.