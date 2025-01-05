loner 가격 (LONER)
오늘 loner (LONER)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 159.85K USD 입니다. LONER에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 loner 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 112.61K USD
- loner의 당일 가격 변동 -20.42%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 LONER에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LONER 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 loner에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 loner에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 loner에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 loner에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-20.42%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
loner 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.95%
-20.42%
-48.06%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
LONER is a meme token centered around a peaceful, guitar-playing frog character that resonates with introvert culture and solitary moments. The project's core theme revolves around "need peace" and celebrates chosen solitude rather than forced isolation. Through minimalist art and relatable meme content, LONER captures universal experiences of seeking quiet spaces and finding comfort in alone time. The token's identity is built on simple, non-confrontational visuals that feature the frog character in various peaceful settings - from late-night coffee runs to quiet reading nooks. This creates a unique position in the meme token space by focusing on calm, introspective moments rather than high-energy or aggressive themes. LONER's community approach emphasizes authentic engagement over hype, bringing together individuals who relate to introvert experiences. The project has developed a successful meme format that combines gentle humor with universal situations like avoiding social interactions, finding peaceful spots, and embracing solo activities. The project's visual content strategy includes simple sketched backgrounds, peaceful locations, and solo moments that resonate with the community. Content themes range from everyday scenarios like mobile-ordering coffee to avoid small talk, to more existential moments like finding peace in solitude. This approach has proven successful by tapping into shared experiences while maintaining a unique, peaceful identity that sets LONER apart in the meme token landscape. LONER ironically brings loners together through shared experiences and relatable content, creating a community that understands and celebrates the value of chosen solitude. The token has established itself by maintaining consistent peaceful vibes while delivering content that connects with both casual introverts and dedicated solitude seekers.
