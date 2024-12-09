Fluffington 가격 (FLUFFI)
오늘 Fluffington (FLUFFI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 478.91K USD 입니다. FLUFFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Fluffington 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 30.24K USD
- Fluffington의 당일 가격 변동 +11.37%
- 유통 공급량 999.97M USD
MEXC에서 FLUFFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FLUFFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Fluffington에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Fluffington에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Fluffington에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Fluffington에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+11.37%
|30일
|$ 0
|-3.19%
|60일
|$ 0
|+8.01%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Fluffington 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.42%
+11.37%
-1.33%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
