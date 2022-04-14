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Top AI Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,814.64
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,455.74
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.01
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
4
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 232.59
+1.05%
-4.92%
+12.63%
$ 2.56B
$ 16.25K
5
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.22999
+0.16%
-5.48%
-3.21%
$ 231.00M
$ 1.23M
6
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.03315
+1.55%
+0.28%
+32.56%
$ 207.88M
$ 2.25M
7
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.19135
+1.66%
+2.44%
+22.58%
$ 188.77M
$ 2.47M
8
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07367
+0.60%
-3.24%
+10.32%
$ 146.92M
$ 745.31K
9
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.212
+1.26%
-6.11%
+23.91%
$ 94.27M
$ 31.08K
10
S
S
S
$ 0.02764
+0.25%
-5.12%
+16.21%
$ 79.49M
$ 3.31M
11
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2872
+0.56%
-17.83%
+5.49%
$ 68.86M
$ 1.01M
12
Turbo
Turbo
TURBO
$ 0.0009928
+1.11%
-5.50%
+19.36%
$ 68.61M
$ 88.58M
13
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.040565
-1.11%
+6.13%
-7.93%
$ 40.66M
$ 2.51M
14
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0.047756
+1.19%
+5.16%
+48.15%
$ 39.90M
$ 145.51M
15
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04697
+0.86%
-3.66%
+6.58%
$ 33.47M
$ 2.36M
16
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02009
+0.60%
-0.35%
-3.88%
$ 26.21M
$ 5.19M
17
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.02099
+0.43%
-5.80%
+13.66%
$ 20.95M
$ 3.71M
18
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0.019538
+1.05%
+1.53%
+6.35%
$ 19.50M
$ 4.77M
19
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006859
+0.13%
-2.10%
+11.18%
$ 18.02M
$ 89.77M
20
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01611
+0.69%
-2.78%
+19.69%
$ 16.11M
$ 5.45M
21
Delysium
Delysium
AGI
$ 0.007997
-2.73%
+58.80%
+203.29%
$ 15.92M
$ 19.56M
22
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.2086
+0.39%
+1.46%
+14.65%
$ 15.26M
$ 273.89K
23
Claude Crab
Claude Crab
CRABAI
$ 0.00154779
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 14.70M
$ 7.47
24
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002634
+0.92%
-6.66%
+4.90%
$ 14.59M
$ 18.80M
25
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.00000187
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B
26
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.56
+0.96%
-4.48%
-1.18%
$ 12.40M
$ 5.19K
27
$ 0.01693
+0.24%
-2.15%
+10.41%
$ 12.02M
$ 3.31M
28
CorgiAI
CorgiAI
CORGIAI
$ 3.322E-5
-0.15%
-0.87%
+10.48%
$ 11.96M
--
29
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0.011794
+0.08%
-2.57%
-6.70%
$ 11.78M
$ 5.45M
30
Bitchemical Token
Bitchemical Token
BCHEM
$ 0.01351367
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.48M
$ 10.00
31
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.08163
-0.58%
-0.29%
+32.20%
$ 10.74M
$ 753.63K
32
The AI Prophecy
The AI Prophecy
ACT
$ 0.010783
+1.39%
-0.50%
+4.74%
$ 10.33M
$ 7.15M
33
AriaAI
AriaAI
ARIA
$ 0.02846
+0.74%
+0.42%
-18.42%
$ 9.86M
$ 2.00M
34
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.00001161
-0.12%
-27.50%
+267.49%
$ 8.36M
$ 13.88B
35
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
$ 0.00793189
-0.92%
-0.13%
-32.99%
$ 7.92M
$ 43.31K
36
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007627
+0.05%
-4.22%
-8.80%
$ 7.58M
$ 12.64M
37
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONS
AIC
$ 0.009763
-0.84%
-3.45%
-3.67%
$ 7.35M
$ 5.75M
38
GROK
GROK
GROK
$ 0.0008002
-1.28%
+0.06%
+13.07%
$ 5.03M
$ 86.46M
39
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3672
+0.11%
-1.66%
+3.46%
$ 4.98M
$ 143.81K
40
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 6.904
-0.04%
+5.79%
+24.70%
$ 4.65M
$ 9.37K
41
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.04191
+1.13%
+67.30%
+147.38%
$ 4.60M
$ 2.81M
42
KiraKuru
KiraKuru
KRA
$ 0.00318094
0.00%
--
+7.33%
$ 3.18M
$ 6.52
43
KiboShib
KiboShib
KIBSHI
$ 3.12E-6
+1.30%
-12.73%
+60.82%
$ 3.12M
--
44
BORGY
BORGY
$BORGY
$ 3.252E-5
+0.31%
-9.65%
+8.58%
$ 2.51M
--
45
Tiny Humans AI
Tiny Humans AI
TINY
$ 0.00244671
+9.15%
+0.51%
+1,149.47%
$ 2.29M
$ 1.44M
46
Zen AI
Zen AI
ZAI
$ 0.00073992
0.00%
-0.24%
-6.29%
$ 2.26M
$ 152.41
47
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
$ 0.00000000001143
-0.09%
+3.10%
+11.23%
$ 2.00M
$ 5,319.57T
48
Yunai by Virtuals
Yunai by Virtuals
YUNAI
$ 0.00192996
+1.61%
-0.06%
+21.05%
$ 1.93M
$ 125.70
49
Moby AI
Moby AI
MOBY
$ 0.00184979
0.00%
-0.07%
+2.25%
$ 1.85M
$ 492.81K
50
Captain Kuma
Captain Kuma
KUMA
$ 0.00204237
+0.47%
-0.04%
+27.17%
$ 1.84M
$ 3.37

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Meme tokens and why are they popular?
AI Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 229 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1936.70B.
What is the best-performing AI Meme token right now?
Among AI Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 229 AI Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Meme tokens include BTC, ETH, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all AI Meme tokens is approximately $1936.70B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.