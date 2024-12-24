Fluffington Price (FLUFFI)
The live price of Fluffington (FLUFFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 310.87K USD. FLUFFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fluffington Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.77K USD
- Fluffington price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLUFFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLUFFI price information.
During today, the price change of Fluffington to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluffington to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluffington to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluffington to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluffington: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
+0.11%
-37.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLUFFI to AUD
A$--
|1 FLUFFI to GBP
￡--
|1 FLUFFI to EUR
€--
|1 FLUFFI to USD
$--
|1 FLUFFI to MYR
RM--
|1 FLUFFI to TRY
₺--
|1 FLUFFI to JPY
¥--
|1 FLUFFI to RUB
₽--
|1 FLUFFI to INR
₹--
|1 FLUFFI to IDR
Rp--
|1 FLUFFI to PHP
₱--
|1 FLUFFI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLUFFI to BRL
R$--
|1 FLUFFI to CAD
C$--
|1 FLUFFI to BDT
৳--
|1 FLUFFI to NGN
₦--
|1 FLUFFI to UAH
₴--
|1 FLUFFI to VES
Bs--
|1 FLUFFI to PKR
Rs--
|1 FLUFFI to KZT
₸--
|1 FLUFFI to THB
฿--
|1 FLUFFI to TWD
NT$--
|1 FLUFFI to CHF
Fr--
|1 FLUFFI to HKD
HK$--
|1 FLUFFI to MAD
.د.م--