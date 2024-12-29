Prezzo di Sharbi ($SHARBI)
Il prezzo attuale di Sharbi ($SHARBI) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 412.13K USD. Il prezzo di $SHARBI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Sharbi:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 8.87K USD
- Sharbi la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +29.67%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 74.97B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $SHARBI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $SHARBI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Sharbi a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sharbi in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sharbi in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sharbi in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+29.67%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+5.70%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Sharbi: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.19%
+29.67%
+33.67%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 $SHARBI in AUD
A$--
|1 $SHARBI in GBP
￡--
|1 $SHARBI in EUR
€--
|1 $SHARBI in USD
$--
|1 $SHARBI in MYR
RM--
|1 $SHARBI in TRY
₺--
|1 $SHARBI in JPY
¥--
|1 $SHARBI in RUB
₽--
|1 $SHARBI in INR
₹--
|1 $SHARBI in IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHARBI in PHP
₱--
|1 $SHARBI in EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHARBI in BRL
R$--
|1 $SHARBI in CAD
C$--
|1 $SHARBI in BDT
৳--
|1 $SHARBI in NGN
₦--
|1 $SHARBI in UAH
₴--
|1 $SHARBI in VES
Bs--
|1 $SHARBI in PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHARBI in KZT
₸--
|1 $SHARBI in THB
฿--
|1 $SHARBI in TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHARBI in CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHARBI in HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHARBI in MAD
.د.م--