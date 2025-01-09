Prezzo di Pup Doge (PUPDOGE)
Il prezzo attuale di Pup Doge (PUPDOGE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di PUPDOGE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Pup Doge:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.06 USD
- Pup Doge la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +1.39%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PUPDOGE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PUPDOGE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Pup Doge a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pup Doge in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pup Doge in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pup Doge in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+1.39%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+1.92%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+10.80%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Pup Doge: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.44%
+1.39%
-0.85%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Pup Doge's main development directions Pup Doge aims to become the most influential project in the world through decentralization. We are building blockchain projects of high quality, with audit, marketing & advertising, star endorsements, and a strong technical team. Despite our token status, Pup Doge is also a platform that provides access to a multitude of other products. In addition to Pup Doge cross-chain technology, Pup Doge new financial technologies, and Pup Doge blockchain games, the team will develop Pup Doge cross-chain technology. Pup Doge cross chain technology Public chain projects have shown improved performance, however, each chain has its own distinct technical architectures, which are not linked to one another, so instead, they form an array of information. For DAPP developers, this can pose a problem when choosing which public chains to build. Pup Doge cross-chain technology enables the creation of different types of Blockchains. Collaboration between platforms involving the exchange of assets, information, and applications. The service enables data exchange between different blockchain networks and acts as a bridge between different public chains transmission, and greatly reduce the cost of transmission. Pup Doge NFT The popularity of NFT continues to grow, and its features are indisputable, irreplaceable, and unique. A combination of art and finance can be found in the NFT System Box, which Pup Doge is launching shortly. Pup Doge blockchain game The biggest difference between blockchain games and traditional games is that blockchain games not only consider entertainment, but also design reasonable economic models, an opportunity for early participants to create wealth. Traditional games' incentives are taken by game developers, while blockchain games' incentives are shared to all holders. More and more games have moved to the latest trends. Pup Doge's foresight has opened the team's eyes to new blockchain opportunities.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
