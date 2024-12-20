قیمت Ycash (YEC)
قیمت لحظه ای Ycash (YEC) امروز معادل 0.088633 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 1.40M USD است. قیمت YEC به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Ycash در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 2.09K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Ycash در طول روز -4.60%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 15.83M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای YEC به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت YEC است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Ycash به USD به میزان $ -0.00428266753226176 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ycash به USD به میزان $ +0.0840516754 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ycash به USD به میزان $ +0.1254607117 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ycash به USD به میزان $ +0.0501657840435219 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00428266753226176
|-4.60%
|30 روز
|$ +0.0840516754
|+94.83%
|60 روز
|$ +0.1254607117
|+141.55%
|90 روز
|$ +0.0501657840435219
|+130.41%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Ycash را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.76%
-4.60%
+5.17%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 YEC به AUD
A$0.1418128
|1 YEC به GBP
￡0.07002007
|1 YEC به EUR
€0.08508768
|1 YEC به USD
$0.088633
|1 YEC به MYR
RM0.3988485
|1 YEC به TRY
₺3.11899527
|1 YEC به JPY
¥13.87638248
|1 YEC به RUB
₽9.21074136
|1 YEC به INR
₹7.533805
|1 YEC به IDR
Rp1,429.56431599
|1 YEC به PHP
₱5.21339306
|1 YEC به EGP
￡E.4.5114197
|1 YEC به BRL
R$0.53977497
|1 YEC به CAD
C$0.12674519
|1 YEC به BDT
৳10.58809818
|1 YEC به NGN
₦137.41483054
|1 YEC به UAH
₴3.71549536
|1 YEC به VES
Bs4.520283
|1 YEC به PKR
Rs24.66124592
|1 YEC به KZT
₸46.52612069
|1 YEC به THB
฿3.04277089
|1 YEC به TWD
NT$2.89209479
|1 YEC به CHF
Fr0.07888337
|1 YEC به HKD
HK$0.68867841
|1 YEC به MAD
.د.م0.89164798