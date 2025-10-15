The live Naoris Protocol price today is 0.04985 USD. Track real-time NAORIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NAORIS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Naoris Protocol price today is 0.04985 USD. Track real-time NAORIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NAORIS price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 NAORIS to USD Live Price:

-12.49%1D
USD
Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 07:36:04 (UTC+8)

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.63%

-12.49%

-37.62%

-37.62%

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) real-time price is $ 0.04985. Over the past 24 hours, NAORIS traded between a low of $ 0.04732 and a high of $ 0.06279, showing active market volatility. NAORIS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, NAORIS has changed by +2.63% over the past hour, -12.49% over 24 hours, and -37.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Market Information

ETH

The current Market Cap of Naoris Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 624.37K. The circulating supply of NAORIS is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 199.40M.

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Naoris Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0070764-12.49%
30 Days$ -0.03575-41.77%
60 Days$ +0.0238+91.36%
90 Days$ +0.01985+66.16%
Naoris Protocol Price Change Today

Today, NAORIS recorded a change of $ -0.0070764 (-12.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Naoris Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03575 (-41.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Naoris Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NAORIS saw a change of $ +0.0238 (+91.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Naoris Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01985 (+66.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)?

Check out the Naoris Protocol Price History page now.

What is Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)

Naoris Protocol uses post-quantum resilience, real-time system validation and a decentralized trust mesh designed to scale with the internet, securing the digital world.

Naoris Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Naoris Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NAORIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Naoris Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Naoris Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Naoris Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Naoris Protocol.

Check the Naoris Protocol price prediction now!

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAORIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)

Looking for how to buy Naoris Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Naoris Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAORIS to Local Currencies

Naoris Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Naoris Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Naoris Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Naoris Protocol

How much is Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) worth today?
The live NAORIS price in USD is 0.04985 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NAORIS to USD price?
The current price of NAORIS to USD is $ 0.04985. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Naoris Protocol?
The market cap for NAORIS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NAORIS?
The circulating supply of NAORIS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NAORIS?
NAORIS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NAORIS?
NAORIS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of NAORIS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NAORIS is $ 624.37K USD.
Will NAORIS go higher this year?
NAORIS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NAORIS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 07:36:04 (UTC+8)

