Page last updated: 2025-10-14 22:32:19 (UTC+8)

Edwin (EDWIN) Price Information (USD)

Edwin (EDWIN) real-time price is $ 0.002455. Over the past 24 hours, EDWIN traded between a low of $ 0.002359 and a high of $ 0.002645, showing active market volatility. EDWIN's all-time high price is $ 0.01385086645919871, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000137537924593378.

In terms of short-term performance, EDWIN has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, -3.79% over 24 hours, and -15.17% in the past 7 days.

Edwin (EDWIN) Market Information

$ 2.46M
$ 2.46M$ 2.46M

$ 45.89K
$ 45.89K$ 45.89K

$ 2.46M
$ 2.46M$ 2.46M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Edwin is $ 2.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.89K. The circulating supply of EDWIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.46M.

Edwin (EDWIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Edwin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00009679-3.79%
30 Days$ -0.001734-41.40%
60 Days$ -0.002168-46.90%
90 Days$ -0.000545-18.17%
Edwin Price Change Today

Today, EDWIN recorded a change of $ -0.00009679 (-3.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Edwin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001734 (-41.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Edwin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EDWIN saw a change of $ -0.002168 (-46.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Edwin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000545 (-18.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Edwin (EDWIN)?

Check out the Edwin Price History page now.

What is Edwin (EDWIN)

Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface.

Edwin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EDWIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Edwin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Edwin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Edwin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Edwin (EDWIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Edwin (EDWIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Edwin.

Check the Edwin price prediction now!

Edwin (EDWIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Edwin (EDWIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDWIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Edwin (EDWIN)

Looking for how to buy Edwin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Edwin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Edwin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Edwin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edwin

How much is Edwin (EDWIN) worth today?
The live EDWIN price in USD is 0.002455 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EDWIN to USD price?
The current price of EDWIN to USD is $ 0.002455. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Edwin?
The market cap for EDWIN is $ 2.46M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EDWIN?
The circulating supply of EDWIN is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EDWIN?
EDWIN achieved an ATH price of 0.01385086645919871 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EDWIN?
EDWIN saw an ATL price of 0.000137537924593378 USD.
What is the trading volume of EDWIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EDWIN is $ 45.89K USD.
Will EDWIN go higher this year?
EDWIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EDWIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 22:32:19 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

